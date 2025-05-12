GHMC proposes to build multi-level parking near Charminar old bus stand

HYDERABAD: The parking issues around Charminar will soon disappear, as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has proposed the construction of a state-of-the-art multi-level parking (MLP) complex under a public-private partnership model at the old vacant bus stand.

This comes following the complaints from visitors about not having adequate space to park vehicles around the monument. The area, which attracts thousands of visitors every day, reportedly lacks proper infrastructure to support the influx of vehicles.

Sources said the proposed MLP complex, spanning across 3,500 square metres, will not only provide parking space for 145-150 four-wheelers and 150 two-wheelers, but also include a designated hawker zone and commercial establishments. Designed to be both functional and visually appealing, the facility aims to enhance the overall visitor experience.

Meanwhile, the GHMC has invited Expressions of Interest (EOIs) from eligible private entities capable of executing technology-advanced and user-friendly MLP projects.

Key features of the project include: Automated parking systems with digital display boards, payment kiosks supporting digital transactions, organised commercial and hawker spaces, rooftop garden and dedicated commercial areas, robust security infrastructure with CCTV surveillance, fire safety systems, and emergency exits.