Telangana man booked for using fake groundwater NOC

HYDERABAD: Panjagutta police registered a case against a man, K Sambasiva Rao, for allegedly using a forged No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Groundwater department for the construction of borewells. The complaint was lodged by the District Groundwater Officer, K Janardhan Rao.

According to the complaint, applicants seeking permission for borewell construction are required to apply online through the official website [gwrms.telangana.gov.in], after paying the prescribed fees. Only then is a valid NOC issued through the portal. Authorities were alerted when a borewell was being drilled under the supervision of the Khairatabad mandal revenue officer, and an NOC was presented as proof. Upon verification, the certificate was found to be fake. The official also attached a sample of a genuine NOC for comparison.

Officials believe the forged NOC was circulated in an attempt to fraudulently bypass regulations and deprive the government of revenue.

Police have registered a case under Sections 336(2), 338, 339, and 318(4) of the BNS.