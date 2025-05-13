Designing for the Mind: How Gen Z is Shaping Emotionally Intelligent Interiors

In a world where mental wellness is no longer a taboo but a priority, Generation Z is redefining how we think about interior spaces. For this digital-native, socially conscious cohort, home is far more than a place to crash — it’s a sanctuary for self-expression, healing, and mental clarity. Their approach to design extends beyond aesthetics, transforming interiors into tools for emotional well-being.
Psychology of space
“Gen Z, born between the mid-1990s and early 2010s, places mental health at the heart of lifestyle choices, treating emotional wellness as essential rather than optional,” says Anuradha Aggarwal, luxury interior designer and founder of Studio Olives Cre. “This mindset deeply influences how they shape their living spaces, turning interiors into instruments of psychological strength and self-care,” she adds.
From calming colour schemes and natural textures to open layouts that encourage serenity and mental lucidity, Gen Z gravitates towards what Anuradha calls ‘warm minimalism’ — soothing yet soulful, never sterile. Elements such as indoor plants, sunlit windows, soft lighting, and adaptable furniture aren't mere trends but chosen for their ability to ease stress and support balance.
“Many Gen Z individuals intentionally opt for calming neutrals or biophilic tones, understanding how colour psychology aids emotional regulation. Their spaces are designed not just to function, but to affirm — safe havens where overstimulation is reduced, and inner peace is nurtured,” she notes.
Colour me up
Mayank Bajaj, founder of The Livlit, a premier co-living brand in Mumbai, agrees that colour, design, and art are crucial in shaping mood, lowering stress, and boosting productivity. “Our aesthetic is clean, modern, and mindful. We start with a base palette of calming beige and grey, which sets a restful tone for life beyond work,” he shares.
To inject personality and vibrance, bold pops of colour appear through curated art and décor. “Primary hues like red, yellow, and blue bring energy and playfulness, while richer tones like burgundy, olive green, and mustard offer elegance and warmth. Each detail is chosen with intention — to promote harmony and support a balanced lifestyle,” says Mayank.
Design as therapy
Vaibhav Kathotia, COO – Real Estate, Crest Ventures Limited, reinforces the idea that interior design is evolving into a therapeutic practice. “At Crest, we design not just for style, but for sensation — spaces that offer calm, clarity, and connection,” he states.
He points to the power of soft textures, biophilic elements, and fluid layouts in promoting ease and emotional stability. “Gen Z prefers flexible, tech-integrated environments that encourage both mindfulness and self-expression. Be it a cosy reading nook, a minimalist workspace, or smart storage that reduces visual clutter — everything is created with emotional intention,” he notes.
Even in compact urban settings, Vaibhav emphasises that it’s possible to craft a space that feels expansive and grounding. “True luxury today is about how a space makes you feel. Designing for mental well-being is the new standard for meaningful, modern living,” he says.
Custom comfort zones
Gen Z favours authenticity over perfection, creating spaces that evolve with their emotional journeys. “They curate personal objects, textures, and art that tell their story, fostering a sense of emotional anchoring,” explains Anuradha.
Design rituals — like journalling, meditating, or creating content — are supported through intentional zones — softly lit corners, sustainable materials, and intimate, adaptable layouts. “Sustainability also plays a key role, aligning with their values and reducing eco-anxiety. For Gen Z, design isn’t just about how it looks, but how it feels — a daily dialogue with mental wellness,” she sums up.
For Generation Z, interior design is no longer a luxury or a superficial pursuit. It’s a profound expression of self-care and emotional intelligence. In an age of constant noise, they’re building sanctuaries that restore, inspire, and protect. Through mindful layouts, personalised details, and
nature-infused aesthetics, they’re not just decorating homes — they’re designing inner peace.