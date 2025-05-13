GHMC to restore distressed RK Puram RoB

HYDERABAD: The Road Over Bridge (RoB) at RK Puram near Rama Kistapuram Railway Station in Secunderabad, which has been in a state of disrepair, will soon undergo restoration by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) at an estimated cost of Rs 4.6 crore. The bridge is a key connector between Sainikpuri, AS Rao Nagar, ECIL and other areas. The restoration is expected to be completed within a year.
Though the GHMC council and standing committee approved the proposal last year, the RoB had remained neglected due to lack of maintenance. Frequent complaints from commuters about damaged expansion joints and severe vibrations during heavy vehicular movement prompted the civic body to act.
GHMC officials said repairs and retrofitting will be carried out as per recommendations by a consultant appointed in 2022. Based on a detailed investigation involving non-destructive tests — such as ultrasonic pulse velocity, rebound hammer, carbonation and half-cell potential — the RoB was found to be in a distressed condition.
The assessment revealed corrosion in main reinforcements, cracks in girders and pier caps, spalling of concrete, clogged expansion joints and malfunctioning bearing pads. Water seepage during the monsoon further exacerbated rusting and structural weakening.
The proposed restoration includes replacing expansion joints and distressed bearings, treating damaged girders and cracked areas, grouting, RCC repairs, and applying anti-carbonation paint. Tenders have been invited and the work will soon be awarded to a qualified agency, officials said.
Repairs to be carried out based on 2022 inputs
GHMC council and standing committee approved proposal in 2024, say sources
Officials said repairs and retrofitting will be carried out as per recommendations by a consultant appointed in 2022.
Based on a detailed probe involving non-destructive tests, the RoB was found to be in distressed condition