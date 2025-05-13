GHMC to restore distressed RK Puram RoB

HYDERABAD: The Road Over Bridge (RoB) at RK Puram near Rama Kistapuram Railway Station in Secunderabad, which has been in a state of disrepair, will soon undergo restoration by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) at an estimated cost of Rs 4.6 crore. The bridge is a key connector between Sainikpuri, AS Rao Nagar, ECIL and other areas. The restoration is expected to be completed within a year.

Though the GHMC council and standing committee approved the proposal last year, the RoB had remained neglected due to lack of maintenance. Frequent complaints from commuters about damaged expansion joints and severe vibrations during heavy vehicular movement prompted the civic body to act.

GHMC officials said repairs and retrofitting will be carried out as per recommendations by a consultant appointed in 2022. Based on a detailed investigation involving non-destructive tests — such as ultrasonic pulse velocity, rebound hammer, carbonation and half-cell potential — the RoB was found to be in a distressed condition.