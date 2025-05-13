HYDRAA Prajavani gets plaints on parks, roads going missing from localities

HYDERABAD: Colony welfare associations, tasked with protecting public amenities like parks and roads, are allegedly facilitating their encroachment, with plots being sold or handed over to traders.

At the Prajavani programme on Monday, a major complaint was raised about the illegal occupation of an 1,800 sq. yd. park in Sai Lakshmi Layout, falling under Survey Nos. 181 and 183 within Nizampet Municipal Corporation limits.

Despite layout plans designating these spaces for public use, residents alleged that parks and roads — spanning about five acres in Survey Nos. 153, 154 and 155 — have “vanished”. A 2.3-acre park in VNR Layout was also reported encroached.

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath reviewed the locations using Google Maps and directed officials to take action. A total of 61 complaints were recorded during Monday’s session.