Karnan, officials inspect works in Secunderabad zone

HYDERABAD: GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan, along with zonal commissioner Ravikiran, inspected various ongoing and proposed works in the Secunderabad zone on Monday.

The inspection covered key areas including Tarnaka, Chilkalguda, Patigadda, Rasoolpura and Prakash Nagar. Karnan reviewed the construction of the Tarnaka Junction Island, landscaping plans, and the proposed site for the Chilkalguda HCITI Road under Bridge (RuB). He also assessed the proposed AOC road, Rasoolpura flyover site, alignment works and land acquisition needed for the expansion of the Patigadda Railway over Bridge.

The commissioner directed officials to address waterlogging issues near Prakash Nagar and Hyderabad Public School (HPS) by immediately starting desilting work.

During the weekly Prajavani programme, the GHMC commissioner received complaints from various parts of the city.

At the GHMC head office, 62 complaints were received — 40 in Town Planning, six in the Tax Section, three in Administration, two each in Engineering and Electrical and one each in Land Acquisition and Health. An additional five were received via phone. Across the six GHMC zones, 111 applications were submitted.