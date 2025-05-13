Nandini Gupta Stuns in Gaurang Shah’s Jamdani Masterpiece

What is the fabric used, and could you share some design details?

The base fabric is handwoven using charkha-spun khadi yarn, intricately interlaced with gold zari Jamdani in a leharia (wave) pattern. The highlight of the outfit is the exquisitely detailed border and palla, featuring the traditional Bangdi Mor motif — a design that depicts four peacocks dancing within a bangle. Set against a natural ivory base, the gold zari shimmers subtly, radiating grace and regality.

What makes this outfit unique?

Its uniqueness lies in its narrative and the fusion of two distinct textile crafts. The combination of Jamdani techniques from different regions and the symbolic Bangdi Mor motif elevates the ensemble beyond fashion — it’s a woven story of tradition, artistry, and cultural conversation.

How long did it take to create the entire outfit?

The weaving of this intricate textile alone took nearly three years. When Nandini’s team approached me for Miss World, I immediately envisioned this piece on her. It encapsulates timeless Indian craftsmanship — perfectly suited for an international stage. A dedicated team of eight master artisans from Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra collaborated to bring this masterpiece to life.

Will you be designing for her other Miss World appearances as well?

It would be an absolute honour to continue presenting Indian handlooms and crafts on such a prestigious global platform through Nandini.