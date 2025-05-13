Nandini Gupta Stuns in Gaurang Shah’s Jamdani Masterpiece

After the much-anticipated opening ceremony of the 72nd Miss World in Hyderabad, all eyes were on Miss India World, Nandini Gupta. Her stunning appearance left everyone captivated, sparking curiosity about the exquisite outfit she wore. The designer behind this elegant ensemble? None other than city-based Gaurang Shah — the award-winning textile and fashion designer renowned for celebrating Indian craftsmanship. Intrigued by the outfit’s details and creation, CE reached out to the ace designer for an exclusive insight.
Tell us about the outfit that Miss India World wore for the opening ceremony.
Nandini Gupta dazzled at the inauguration in a breathtaking jugalbandi (fusion) of Jamdani weaves from two culturally rich Indian states — Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. This ensemble is a seamless blend of two distinct textile traditions, reflecting the beauty and diversity of India’s craft heritage with elegance and pride.
What is the fabric used, and could you share some design details?
The base fabric is handwoven using charkha-spun khadi yarn, intricately interlaced with gold zari Jamdani in a leharia (wave) pattern. The highlight of the outfit is the exquisitely detailed border and palla, featuring the traditional Bangdi Mor motif — a design that depicts four peacocks dancing within a bangle. Set against a natural ivory base, the gold zari shimmers subtly, radiating grace and regality.
What makes this outfit unique?
Its uniqueness lies in its narrative and the fusion of two distinct textile crafts. The combination of Jamdani techniques from different regions and the symbolic Bangdi Mor motif elevates the ensemble beyond fashion — it’s a woven story of tradition, artistry, and cultural conversation.
How long did it take to create the entire outfit?
The weaving of this intricate textile alone took nearly three years. When Nandini’s team approached me for Miss World, I immediately envisioned this piece on her. It encapsulates timeless Indian craftsmanship — perfectly suited for an international stage. A dedicated team of eight master artisans from Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra collaborated to bring this masterpiece to life.
Will you be designing for her other Miss World appearances as well?
It would be an absolute honour to continue presenting Indian handlooms and crafts on such a prestigious global platform through Nandini.