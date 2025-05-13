Pat Cummins: I just let the team relax

Pat Cummins walked into Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, with the calm confidence of a man who’s seen it all — from the 2023 World Cup glory to IPL pressure. In town to launch his Carrera Signature Collection - Pat Cummins Signature Collection, the SRH captain took a break from the pitch. With Hyderabad buzzing as a possible IPL host for the remaining season, CE caught up with the captain on style, biryani, and things beyond cricket.
Excerpts
How does this collection in Carrera reflect your personal style and personality?
We’ve spent a bit of time curating this list and I think it’s quite bold. You only get so many items and clothings to try and make a statement with, and obviously, sunglasses are one of them. Be it India or Australia, it’s always sunny. So I’m always wearing sunglasses, and it’s an opportunity to make a statement.
Can you share any unique design elements or features that fans should look out for in this collection?
With my collection, we have gone for the kind of green you might recognise, as it is very similar to the green we wear in cricket. It is only part of my collection, which makes it personal, and you will certainly stand out when you wear it.
What is your favourite food and place in Hyderabad, and why?
I think the biryani, especially the mutton biryani, I really enjoy. I have really grown to love Hyderabad in the last couple of years. The fans are obviously amazing, but as a city, it is great in terms of how much there is to explore.
Favourite memory from the city?
Last IPL, my family was in the city. Though my wife has been here before, my mum, dad, brother and sister were here for the first time, so showing them Indian culture was quite fun.
Do you have any pre-match pep talks or do you just let the team be relaxed?
I’m not a big talker, so I just let the team relax because they’re obviously very good at what they do. I stay out of the way and make sure everyone feels like they know what they’re going to do for the game so they can go out, feel confident, and just smash it.
Which IPL batsman do you find the most challenging to bowl and why?
I am going to name one of our players — Abhishek Sharma in the first six overs would be a real challenge.
Do you have any match day ritual or something that you follow?
Not really. Trav (Travis Head) and I tend to hang out a lot, so we usually go for a nice breakfast and enjoy some decent coffee. After that, we might jump in the pool, do some ice baths or relax in the sauna, and just spend the day chilling. We like to keep it quite relaxed and easy-going.
What does a typical day look like when you’re not practising and have no match lined up?
In India, we’ll head to a local café for coffee, breakfast or lunch. I also enjoy playing a bit of golf here in Hyderabad. And just last night, I went to a brewery for a beer.
You lead both SRH and the Australian team. How do you manage the different team cultures and expectations from others?
I think with the Aussie guys, I know basically all the players really well because I’ve played with some of them for over 10 years, so there’s a lot of built-up trust and rapport. I feel like I know their game quite well and they know my game, so you draw on that experience. With something like the IPL, you’ve got a mix of guys you know really well and with others, you’re going to take a few games to work out what gets the best out of them, which is an opportunity for any team. I love it, and some of these young guys approach it really differently to how I do or did when I was younger, so I learn a lot from them.
What does the SRH dressing room look like this season?
It’s been so much fun and has been very relaxed. We have some characters, like Ishan Kishan and Zeeshan Ansari. These new guys are very fun in the changing room and they are always cracking jokes, so it’s always high energy in the changing room. It has been a really good feeling around the team.
Can you tell us something about your upcoming children’s book? What inspired you to venture into writing?
Yes, I’ve got a couple of children’s books out. Howzat Pat is a book series I wrote with Dave Hartley and Serena Geddes back in Australia, and we’ve got two more books coming out this year which I am excited for. It’s kind of based on my childhood growing up in Blue Mountains, west of Sydney. I got into reading adventure stories when I was a kid, so I thought it’d be cool to write my own and kind of relive my childhood.
Clean bowled with Cummins
Favourite ground to play at in India?
Uppal Stadium.
Go-to-cheat meal after a big match?
By the time we get back to the hotel, it’s 1 am. There’s not much on the menu, so we’ll just get like a bowl of chips or something.
If not a cricketer, which profession would you have been in?
I mean, I’d love to be a golfer, but probably something like marketing.
Favourite movie or TV series to binge watch?
My all-time favourite is F.R.I.E.N.D.S.
One SRH player who could totally be a film star?
Abhishek Sharma, as he thinks he is a film star.
Which teammate would survive the longest on a deserted island?
I think Adam Zampa; he’d be happy there by himself. He’s on a beach.
If you had to switch roles with one team member, who would it be?
Travis Head.
Best bromance in SRH squad right now?
There are quite a few, but I think it would be Heinrich Klaasen and Wiaan Mulder.
If SRH players were in a boy band, who would be the lead singer, hype man and the choreographer?
The lead singer would be Nitish Kumar Reddy, the hype man would be Ishan Kishan, the choreographer would be Abhishek Sharma, and I would be their manager! (laughs)