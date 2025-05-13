Pat Cummins: I just let the team relax

Pat Cummins walked into Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, with the calm confidence of a man who’s seen it all — from the 2023 World Cup glory to IPL pressure. In town to launch his Carrera Signature Collection - Pat Cummins Signature Collection, the SRH captain took a break from the pitch. With Hyderabad buzzing as a possible IPL host for the remaining season, CE caught up with the captain on style, biryani, and things beyond cricket.

Excerpts

How does this collection in Carrera reflect your personal style and personality?

We’ve spent a bit of time curating this list and I think it’s quite bold. You only get so many items and clothings to try and make a statement with, and obviously, sunglasses are one of them. Be it India or Australia, it’s always sunny. So I’m always wearing sunglasses, and it’s an opportunity to make a statement.

Can you share any unique design elements or features that fans should look out for in this collection?

With my collection, we have gone for the kind of green you might recognise, as it is very similar to the green we wear in cricket. It is only part of my collection, which makes it personal, and you will certainly stand out when you wear it.

What is your favourite food and place in Hyderabad, and why?

I think the biryani, especially the mutton biryani, I really enjoy. I have really grown to love Hyderabad in the last couple of years. The fans are obviously amazing, but as a city, it is great in terms of how much there is to explore.