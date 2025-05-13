Photo exhibit 'Whispering Rocks: The Deccan Legacy' makes waves at ICONART

Photographers and filmmakers from the Telangana Photographic Society — 10 in total — joined as witnesses, not just capturing but participating in the sacred dialogue between artist and stone. Bhaskar Mallaram, K Jitender Hari, P Manikanth, S Prashant Manchikanti, Ramakrishna Rao Tanikella, Raghuram Logishetty, Srinath Logishetty, Vikramdev Rao, Venkat Kasturi, and Vijay Kumar KV caught the rhythm of ephemeral art born under open skies, from the first light of dawn to the hushed glow of twilight. The resulting body of work not only celebrates visual beauty but also inspires viewers to become active custodians of this fragile legacy.

“As the artists braved the scorching sun at Forestrek Park, pouring their passion into installations and murals, sweat and effort blended as their hands shaped beauty from nature, earth, and stone. Through my lens, I tried to capture their resilience — a quiet tribute to creativity and the will to preserve nature. Their dedication and determination to highlight the need for conservation is unmatched,” said Ramakrishna, one of the participating photographers.

The photographic exhibition is on view at ICONART Gallery until May 20. “With both the artists’ and photographers’ interventions, the true success of the project lies in its ability to transform passive observers into active custodians of this irreplaceable legacy,” notes Dr Avani Rao Gandra.