Security guard killed after confronting ganja smokers in KPHB

HYDERABAD: A security guard, identified as Venkataramana, was killed on Sunday night after confronting a group of men allegedly smoking ganja near a park adjacent to an apartment complex in KPHB Colony.

According to police, Venkataramana, accompanied by a few residents, objected to the group’s behaviour and asked them to leave. A heated argument broke out, during which one of the men attacked Venkataramana on a chest with an iron rod, killing him on the spot. The prime suspect is absconding.

Police have registered a case.