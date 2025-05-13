Walls of Expression at M Eshwariah Art Gallery

“Art is a career like any other — it’s all about learning and applying,” said Sanjay Kumar, director of the gallery. “It’s a myth that art can’t be a good profession. Everyone is born creative. We should nurture that and encourage children to explore and pursue it professionally if they wish,” he added. Coming from an artistic background himself, Sanjay proudly guided guests through the gallery, beaming as he pointed out the young artists’ work adorning the walls.

Adding to the charm, the children themselves acted as guides — eagerly explaining their pieces to visitors, often narrating stories that went far beyond the canvas, leaving guests both amused and impressed.

This year’s exhibition also introduced several new workshops aimed at helping children explore a wide range of artistic techniques. From doughnut photo frame painting, glass painting, origami, sketching, and calligraphy, each three-hour workshop was curated by renowned artists and experienced art teachers. Notable names included KB Indira and Ram Prathap Kalipatnapu, both of whom have conducted numerous art camps at the gallery. Shamshuddin, a calligraphy expert, led a workshop designed not just to teach lettering but also to improve children’s handwriting. Meanwhile, Lalitha, who captivated children last year with her paper-quilling session, returned with an even more exciting workshop on Japanese Origami, which saw enthusiastic participation from all.

Yet, beneath its colourful exterior, the exhibition carried a deeper message. Rani Reddy, a visiting art teacher with 19 years of experience, noted, “Children rarely get opportunities to showcase their work — most of the time, they’re only learning. Galleries generally feature well-known artists. But an exhibition like this gives them a sense of belonging and motivation. When they see what their peers are creating, they’re inspired to improve.” With a smile, she added, “And they really enjoy giving interviews and proudly showing off their work.”

As the inaugural day wrapped up with cheerful applause and beaming faces— both young and old — it became clear that this was more than an art exhibition. It was a celebration of imagination, joy, and the pure, unfiltered creativity that only children can bring to life.