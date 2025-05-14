5-year-old girl dies of suffocation in parked car in Maktha Madharam

HYDERABAD: A five-year-old girl, Akwari Akshaya, died of asphyxiation after allegedly getting trapped in her father’s car at their residence in Maktha Madharam, Kadthal mandal.

According to police, Akshaya’s father Yadaiah returned from church on Sunday and parked the car without locking it. He then stepped out for personal work. Unnoticed by family members, Akshaya is believed to have entered the car and accidentally locked herself inside.

After several hours, the family began searching for her and found her unconscious in the car.

She had already died, showing signs of heat-related issues due to being trapped in the closed vehicle.

Kadthal police have registered a case and launched an investigation.