Creepy Crawlies on Your Lids: The Truth About Demodex Mites

Remember the spine-chilling creatures from Stranger Things, The Mist, or A Quiet Place? What if we told you that something just as unsettling might be living right on your eyelids — not your eyelashes, but the skin around them? Sounds gross, right? But it’s true. Demodex mites — microscopic, eight-legged intruders that make your eyelids their home. So what exactly are they, and should you be worried? Experts break it down for CE.

“Demodex mites, often called ‘eye bugs,’ are microscopic parasites that inhabit the sebaceous glands and hair follicles of the eyelids,” explains Dr Bhanu Prakash, senior consultant, cataract, cornea, and refractive surgeon at Yashoda Hospitals, Hitec City. “Though they’re a natural part of the skin’s ecosystem, problems begin when their population grows out of control, leading to a condition known as Demodex blepharitis,” says Dr Bhanu.

According to Dr Deepti Mehta, senior ophthalmologist at CARE Hospitals, Hitec City, “These mites feed on dead skin cells and oils around the lashes, which can result in symptoms like redness, itching, watering, a gritty sensation, and crust formation at the lash base. Left untreated, the condition can lead to blocked oil glands, misdirected lashes, eyelash loss, severe dry eyes, and even ulcers on the eye surface.”

Dr Bhanu further warns, “In severe cases, untreated infestations can cause permanent scarring or even vision loss, especially in people with underlying skin conditions like rosacea.”