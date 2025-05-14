Hyderabad man booked for stalking, harassing software employee

HYDERABAD: A 26-year-old software employee has lodged a complaint with the Banjara Hills police against her ex-boyfriend for allegedly stalking, harassing and blackmailing her over the past few months.

In her complaint, she stated that while she was on her way to meet a friend, the accused intercepted her without her consent, snatched her phone and assaulted her, hitting her on the left side of her face.

She alleged that he verbally abused her and her parents in vulgar language, while his friend, identified as Keshav, recorded the incident on his phone.

The complainant said the accused also threatened to post her private photos online. “I am mentally disturbed by his behaviour. He deleted all the data from my phone, transferred it to his device and used it to blackmail me,” she stated.

She further alleged that he was tarnishing her character in society and harassing her both physically and mentally.

Based on her complaint, police registered a case against Akhil and his friend Keshav under Sections 74, 77, 78, 79, 329(4) and 351(2) read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).