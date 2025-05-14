Julia Morley: Telangana is the world’s best-kept secret

We all see the glamour and elegance of 72nd Miss World presented in the most spectacular way. But behind this magnificent event is the vision and dedication of one woman — Julia Morley, the CEO of Miss World Limited. For over several decades, she has shaped Miss World into one of the most consistent and respected pageants in the world. As we eagerly await the crowning of the next Miss World, CE sat down with Julia to talk about the 72nd edition of the pageant and her experience in Telangana.

Excerpts

How excited are you to celebrate Miss World in Telangana?

Telangana is the world’s best-kept secret! It’s truly exciting to finally share it with a global audience. Beyond medical tourism, there is so much this place has to offer. This is a fantastic opportunity to broadcast Telangana’s beauty and potential to the world — and to help people discover its charm, which is exactly what we’re here to do.

You’ve been hosting Miss World for 72 incredible years. What are some of your most memorable moments?

The most beautiful part of it all? It’s not just about appearances — I’m not particularly interested in beauty for its own sake. (laughs) What I cherish most is what these young women can do together. It’s about strength, collaboration, and discovering who they are.

When you bring together over a hundred women from different countries, something special happens. At first, they’re nervous, unsure of what to expect. But slowly, they open up, laugh, connect — and a kind of family forms. You may not like everyone, but you learn to respect each other, and that’s powerful. These women aren’t just representing themselves — they’re speaking for their countries, and they take that responsibility seriously.

It’s remarkable to watch them grow, bond, and support each other. The friendships they form often last a lifetime. That’s the real blessing — giving them the freedom to learn, choose, and become who they’re meant to be. It’s the best kind of education.