Key steps to dengue recovery

As National Dengue Day approaches on May 16, it’s a great time to shift our focus not just to preventing dengue, but also to what comes after — the recovery. Because, let’s face it, dengue isn’t just a battle with a virus; it’s a real test of your body’s strength and resilience. Doctors are quick to point out that recovery involves more than just medical treatment — it’s all about feeding your body the right nutrients, giving it the rest it needs, and, of course, practising a lot of patience.

“Full recovery from dengue typically takes two to four weeks,” says Dr Venkat Nani Kumar B, consultant internal medicine at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills. He explains that signs of proper recovery include, “Reduced fever, improved appetite, increased energy, and decreased body aches.” But he adds an important point — recovery isn’t just about feeling better; it’s about helping your body get back to its normal rhythm after it’s been knocked out of sync.

Dr Deepa Agarwal, founder and nutritionist at Nutriclinic, Hyderabad, emphasises the power of food during this time. “Papaya and papaya leaf juice are often recommended for their potential to boost platelet count, along with leafy greens, citrus fruits, berries, nuts, seeds, and whole grains that may help too,” she notes.

Hydration is another key factor, something that shouldn’t be overlooked. Dietitian Shubhangi Surana, founder of Rainbow Nutrition Clinic, Secunderabad, says, “Hydration is crucial for dengue recovery as it restores urine volume and replenishes lost electrolytes.” She adds, “80% of hydration should come from water (drink until urine is clear). The remaining 20% can include coconut water, vegetable soups, and fresh, thin buttermilk.” For anyone feeling nauseous, she suggests, “To aid recovery and naturally increase platelet count, you can try easily digestible homemade food, cold milk with gulkand, turmeric milk, papaya leaf extract juice, herbal teas like ginger or cinnamon, and pomegranate.”