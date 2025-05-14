Man slits lover’s throat at Chandrayangutta, tries to burn body to destroy evidence

HYDERABAD: Chandrayangutta police on Tuesday arrested a 43-year-old married man for allegedly murdering his 40-year-old paramour. The accused, Zulfiqar Ali, reportedly slit the throat of the victim, Kethavath Bujji, and tried to burn the body to destroy evidence on May 8.

Police said Ali was in a relationship with Bujji and had moved from Jalpally village to a room next to hers in Chandrayangutta to continue it. Over time, Bujji allegedly began pressuring him to marry her. Ali, already married with children, grew suspicious that she was involved with other men and refused her proposal.

On May 7, following a heated phone call in which Bujji allegedly abused and threatened him, Ali felt humiliated. Convinced she had betrayed him and angered by her repeated demands to marry, he allegedly planned and carried out the murder the following night.