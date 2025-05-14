Unseen dangers of hypertension

Amid the chaos of daily life, high blood pressure can sneak up on us without warning. With World Hypertension Day approaching on May 17, doctors are reminding us to take a moment to pay attention. It’s time to listen to our bodies, make small changes and protect ourselves from this silent danger.

“Early signs or symptoms of hypertension that busy professionals often overlook include frequent headaches, dizziness, fatigue, blurred vision, or a pounding sensation in the chest or head,” explains Dr Shraddha Sanghani, consultant internal medicine at Renova Century Hospitals. “However, high blood pressure is often called a ‘silent killer’ because many individuals experience no symptoms at all until serious complications arise. Busy professionals may attribute these subtle signs to workload or fatigue and miss early diagnosis,” informs the doctor.

And stress — especially the kind you carry to work and bring back home — is one of the major culprits. “Chronic stress leads to repeated surges of cortisol and adrenaline, which narrow blood vessels and increase heart rate, both of which raise blood pressure. Additionally, stress often leads to poor lifestyle choices such as unhealthy eating, alcohol consumption, smoking, and inadequate sleep, lots of screen time and improper sleep timings which don’t synchronise with the biological clock, all of which further contribute to hypertension,” she says.

Dr Madhu Vamsi, MBBS, MD Psychiatry, founder & chief psychiatrist at MV Clinics, says the emotional burden of the modern workday isn’t just exhausting — it’s dangerous. “Psychological factors such as chronic stress, job strain (high demand/low control), burnout, perfectionism, hostility, and Type A personality traits have been strongly linked to hypertension. Studies show that job strain alone increases the risk of hypertension by 30–50% (Kivimäki et al., Hypertension, 2012). Additionally, lack of perceived support at work is associated with higher systolic and diastolic pressures,” he explains.