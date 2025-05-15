A scent-sational experience

Perfume — it’s the final flourish before stepping out, a silent accessory that lingers in the air long after you’re gone. Invisible yet evocative, it holds a power beyond its tiny bottle: to boost confidence, command attention, and awaken memories. Scented Hues Perfumes, in collaboration with Artisan Bay, invited Hyderabad to experience that magic at an engaging workshop held at Diablo, Jubilee Hills.

S Harish, founder of Scented Hues and the workshop facilitator, began the session with a simple but powerful exercise. Participants were asked to close their eyes and recall the last place they visited — and the smells they remembered from it. “When you smell a particular fragrance, it reaches the limbic system in the brain and triggers memories,” Harish said. Attendees shared their olfactory recollections — from the fresh, earthy aroma of mountain trails to the salty tang of ocean air and the sweet floral notes of wedding garlands.

Harish then explained the difference between perfumes and attars — the latter being alcohol-free fragrances — before passing around scent strips featuring citrusy lime, delicate rose, warm vanilla, and earthy turmeric. Coffee beans were provided to reset the olfactory palate before participants began crafting their own perfumes.