Far from Home, Close to Heart: The Rise of Chosen Families in Urban India

Every year, thousands of students and young professionals leave their hometowns in pursuit of better education and career opportunities in cities like Hyderabad. While the move often promises independence and personal growth, it also brings the emotional toll of distance — separation from family, familiarity, and lifelong support systems.

In the absence of traditional family structures, many young people begin to form what sociologists call 'chosen families' — a circle of friends who become their emotional anchors.

For 19-year-old Thanuja, a student at ICFAI University who moved from Anantapur to Hyderabad after the lockdown, the transition started with excitement but gradually gave way to homesickness.

“At first it felt adventurous,” she says, “But later, I missed the closeness of my family. Then I found friends who would sit with me at 2 am, listen without judging, and make me feel strong. They became my people.”

She fondly recalls birthdays and late-night conversations that stitched together a sense of belonging. “Even when we’re far from home, we find home in each other,” she adds.

Keethika, another student, shares a similar yet distinct experience — hers marked by a cultural shift. Having grown up in North India despite her South Indian roots, moving to Hyderabad felt like a cultural awakening.

“There’s a huge difference between North and South India — not just in food and language, but in how people relate to each other,” she says, adding, “I did face some discrimination. But over time, I found friends who made me feel like I belonged. My roommate and two other friends became my family. We care for each other the way our parents would.”