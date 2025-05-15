Toma Terra turns Hyderabad crimson

A crimson cloud hung briefly in the summer air before cascading in splashes across smiling faces, sun-drenched clothes, and camera-ready laughter. Recently, Hyderabad traded its concrete bustle for a burst of red as it hosted ‘Toma Terra’, a tomato-themed celebration inspired by Spain’s iconic ‘La Tomatina’. Organised by Odeum By Prism in collaboration with Experium Eco Park, the one-day festival blended music, mayhem, and a deeper message of sustainability and social responsibility.

Set against the lush, curated wildness of Experium Eco Park — a 150-acre green sanctuary housing over 25,000 plant species — the event attracted thousands. The venue itself was a natural marvel, with tree-lined trails, thatched huts, and open-air amphitheatres alive with music and colour. By mid-morning, tomatoes squelched under the feet of a vibrant crowd that ranged from exuberant teens to middle-aged software professionals, and even spirited seniors, all revelling in the moment.

But the organisers had envisioned Toma Terra as more than a playful spectacle. “This isn’t just about fun,” said Ramadugu Ramdev, CEO of Experium Eco Park, adding, “We’re supporting farmers and reviving ecological awareness.”