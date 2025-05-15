Toma Terra turns Hyderabad crimson

A crimson cloud hung briefly in the summer air before cascading in splashes across smiling faces, sun-drenched clothes, and camera-ready laughter. Recently, Hyderabad traded its concrete bustle for a burst of red as it hosted ‘Toma Terra’, a tomato-themed celebration inspired by Spain’s iconic ‘La Tomatina’. Organised by Odeum By Prism in collaboration with Experium Eco Park, the one-day festival blended music, mayhem, and a deeper message of sustainability and social responsibility.
Set against the lush, curated wildness of Experium Eco Park — a 150-acre green sanctuary housing over 25,000 plant species — the event attracted thousands. The venue itself was a natural marvel, with tree-lined trails, thatched huts, and open-air amphitheatres alive with music and colour. By mid-morning, tomatoes squelched under the feet of a vibrant crowd that ranged from exuberant teens to middle-aged software professionals, and even spirited seniors, all revelling in the moment.
But the organisers had envisioned Toma Terra as more than a playful spectacle. “This isn’t just about fun,” said Ramadugu Ramdev, CEO of Experium Eco Park, adding, “We’re supporting farmers and reviving ecological awareness.”
Tomatoes were sourced directly from Madepally village for ₹60,000 — produce that otherwise would have rotted or been sold at throwaway prices.
“Some farmers were in tears,” Ramdev shared, adding, “We gave value to their unsold stock, and after the event, all tomato pulp will be composted into natural manure for our eco park.”
The tomato-soaked revelry took a glamorous turn midday as members of the Miss World team, currently touring Telangana, made a surprise appearance. Representatives from Spain, Italy, Jamaica, Sri Lanka, Scotland, and more greeted the crowd from the main stage, dancing along with the DJ and soaking up the celebratory spirit of Hyderabad.
Day of many moods
The festivities began at 10 am with the headline tomato segment. But beyond the fruit-flinging frenzy, the festival offered something for everyone. Children took part in a treasure hunt, while parents browsed the eco flea market, which featured sustainable products, local crafts, and organic delicacies.
By 4 pm, the grounds transitioned into a vibrant Sundowner session, headlined by popular DJ Kretex, known for his viral track Tamdi Chaamdi, and international EDM artist Romeo Blanco. As the golden hour painted the skies in hues of orange and crimson, the crowd swayed to high-energy beats.
From 8 to 10 pm, the mood shifted again — this time to quiet awe — as attendees turned their gaze upward for an organised stargazing session, ending the day with cosmic calm.
“It’s a break from the rat race,” said Manoj Gogineni, event coordinator at Prism Outdoors. “There’s a growing disconnect between people and nature. Through this event, we’re introducing the urban audience to a space they wouldn’t otherwise experience,” he added.
Addressing the critics
The event hasn’t escaped criticism, particularly around the use of food for entertainment. Both Ramdev and Manoj are quick to respond. “We waste far more food in wedding halls every single day,” Ramdev pointed out. “This isn’t frivolous. We’re not asking farmers to grow tomatoes for sport — we’re buying their surplus, using it mindfully, and returning it to the soil. This is zero-waste,” he said.
What’s next?
Toma Terra has already sparked interest from Mumbai, Bengaluru, and even drew visitors from Delhi and Spain. But the organisers are cautious about replicating it. “It can’t be done just anywhere. Experium provides the space and sustainability infrastructure to do it right,” said Ramdev. Given the enthusiastic response, the team is now exploring an annual edition of Toma Terra.
“If oranges flood the market next year, who knows? Maybe we’ll host an ‘Orange Splash’ or even a grape-themed celebration,” Ramdev quipped, before saying, “People fly to Spain and spend lakhs for La Tomatina — for the experience. But what about those who can’t afford that, but still want a vibrant weekend escape? Why not bring that energy home — only better, greener, and truly ours?”