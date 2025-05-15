Two siblings missing in Uppal found dead in pit at construction site

HYDERABAD: Two siblings were found dead in a pit at a construction site in Uppal on Wednesday after they went missing the previous day.

The victims, identified as 14-year-old P Manikanta and 8-year-old P Arjun, were discovered after locals spotted one of the bodies floating in the water around 11 am. Upon notifying the police, a search was launched, and the body of the second boy was also found in the pit. According to the Uppal police, the pit is at least 12 feet deep.

The bodies were recovered and sent to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem, where the cause of death was determined to be drowning.

The police noted that the distance from the siblings’ home to the construction site is approximately half a kilometre, and it is common for local children to play at the site.

The family, who recently moved to Hyderabad from Nagarkurnool district for work, had initially reported the children missing.

After the bodies were discovered, the police amended the case from a missing persons report to one of negligence.