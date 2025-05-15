Where Craft Meets Confidence: Amaris Debuts in Hyderabad

As one steps into the 2,750 sqft flagship boutique, they are greeted by the iconic ‘Amaris Blue Wall’. Amaris — the contemporary fine jewellery brand known for redefining modern Indian luxury — celebrates a significant milestone this year: a decade since its founding in New Delhi. Marking this occasion, the brand unveils its first flagship boutique outside the capital, located in the heart of Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills.
Founded by Prerna Rajpal, Amaris has cultivated a distinct identity over the past 10 years, fusing bold aesthetics with heritage craftsmanship and storytelling. The result is jewellery that resonates with today’s confident, expressive woman. The Hyderabad boutique is more than just a retail space; it’s a fully immersive experience, designed to embody the spirit of the Amaris woman — modern, unapologetic, and uniquely herself.
To commemorate the launch, Amaris introduces ‘Hyphen’ — a capsule collection available exclusively at the Hyderabad boutique. Drawing inspiration from the convergence of worlds — North and South, tradition and innovation — the collection showcases Zambian emeralds, kunzites, tourmalines, and F-G colour diamonds. Each piece strikes a balance between drama and finesse. In an exclusive conversation with CE, Prerna Rajpal shares insights on all things bling, Hyderabad’s enduring love for luxury jewellery, and more.
Excerpts
What inspired you to bring Amaris to Hyderabad?
We’ve been coming to Hyderabad for almost three years for exhibitions and pop-ups. The love we’ve received from the city has been tremendous. I also noticed a gap in the market — while there are traditional jewellers, their pieces are usually for lockers and big celebrations. I felt there was space for jewellery that moves with you — designed for the modern woman, whether she’s going to work, brunch, or dinner. After three years of building a presence, we decided to set up a permanent establishment here.
How did you choose this specific location on Road Number 10, Banjara Hills?
We’ve always aligned ourselves with big designers because designer clothing and designer jewellery go hand in hand. Road Number 10 in Banjara Hills is a hub for luxury fashion, making it a perfect fit for Amaris. After several trips and exploring options, this location just felt right.
Tell us about the interiors of your Hyderabad store.
The interiors are very muted and modern — mostly white and black. There’s a standout ‘Amaris Blue Wall’, which is our signature colour. We wanted it to be iconic, a place where people can take pictures. The design is intended to feel like a private lounge for exclusive, personalised consultations. It mirrors my personal clean and minimalistic aesthetic, much like our jewellery.
What do you think about the Hyderabad market?
Hyderabad is where all the action is! The market is mature and ready for fresh, contemporary designs. The women here are amazing — warm, ambitious, and incredibly inspiring. I’ve had conversations with clients that left me in awe. It’s been a joy serving this market.
Have you had time to explore Hyderabad beyond work?
Not really! I’m like a horse with blinders — just work, work, work. Hopefully soon, I’ll explore the city!
How did you curate and categorise the jewellery collections on display?
I think of jewellery in terms of use cases.
These are 9-to-5 jewels — lighter pendants, stackable bracelets, daily wear rings.
Red carpet, glam pieces — perfect for cocktail parties and big occasions. Bollywood celebrities often wear these.
Meant for weddings and grand Indian celebrations, featuring polki and traditional designs.We had the space to separate these categories visually, creating an easy and comfortable shopping journey.
What’s your personal jewellery style or favourite piece?
I gravitate toward clean, minimalistic designs. I love the on-the-go and glitterati collections. I even try to bring a minimalistic touch to our traditional pieces. Currently, I’m loving the necklace I’m wearing — marquee-shaped diamonds, very red carpet but still subtle. I also redesigned my engagement ring, which is very close to my heart.
What inspired you to get into jewellery design, given your background?
Interestingly, I’m not a jewellery designer by training. I’m a chartered accountant and CPA, and I spent my first 10 years in the corporate world. During my time in New York, I experienced high-end client service, which I found missing in India’s jewellery market. Designers in fashion were innovating with experience-led selling, but jewellery was still old-school. I wanted Amaris to bring beautiful design, transparency, and an elevated client experience.
How has the 10-year journey with Amaris been?
It’s been amazing! Amaris is now a super solid and profitable brand. We do 100% of our production in-house — from design to manufacturing. After establishing ourselves in Delhi, our plan is to expand rapidly. Hyderabad is our current focus, followed by Gurgaon, Ludhiana, and Ahmedabad. We’re also tying up with a major brand, which will be in the news soon.
You’ve dressed many celebrities. Any favourite experiences?
Dressing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 10 years ago in Paris for a magazine cover shoot was unforgettable. It was such a surreal experience seeing her in our jewels. We’ve worked with Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and many others, but that moment with Aishwarya remains very special.
Any recent personal memory that’s close to your heart?
Towards the end of last year, I felt like we were at a crossroads — people loved Amaris, but I wasn’t sure what next. Then, an investor said to me, ‘Why just one more store? Open 40!’ That conversation lit a fire in me. It made me realise that India doesn’t yet have a pan-India luxury jewellery brand like Tiffany. That’s now my goal — to build that iconic Indian brand.