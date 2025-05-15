Where Craft Meets Confidence: Amaris Debuts in Hyderabad

As one steps into the 2,750 sqft flagship boutique, they are greeted by the iconic ‘Amaris Blue Wall’. Amaris — the contemporary fine jewellery brand known for redefining modern Indian luxury — celebrates a significant milestone this year: a decade since its founding in New Delhi. Marking this occasion, the brand unveils its first flagship boutique outside the capital, located in the heart of Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills.

Founded by Prerna Rajpal, Amaris has cultivated a distinct identity over the past 10 years, fusing bold aesthetics with heritage craftsmanship and storytelling. The result is jewellery that resonates with today’s confident, expressive woman. The Hyderabad boutique is more than just a retail space; it’s a fully immersive experience, designed to embody the spirit of the Amaris woman — modern, unapologetic, and uniquely herself.

To commemorate the launch, Amaris introduces ‘Hyphen’ — a capsule collection available exclusively at the Hyderabad boutique. Drawing inspiration from the convergence of worlds — North and South, tradition and innovation — the collection showcases Zambian emeralds, kunzites, tourmalines, and F-G colour diamonds. Each piece strikes a balance between drama and finesse. In an exclusive conversation with CE, Prerna Rajpal shares insights on all things bling, Hyderabad’s enduring love for luxury jewellery, and more.

Excerpts

What inspired you to bring Amaris to Hyderabad?

We’ve been coming to Hyderabad for almost three years for exhibitions and pop-ups. The love we’ve received from the city has been tremendous. I also noticed a gap in the market — while there are traditional jewellers, their pieces are usually for lockers and big celebrations. I felt there was space for jewellery that moves with you — designed for the modern woman, whether she’s going to work, brunch, or dinner. After three years of building a presence, we decided to set up a permanent establishment here.

How did you choose this specific location on Road Number 10, Banjara Hills?

We’ve always aligned ourselves with big designers because designer clothing and designer jewellery go hand in hand. Road Number 10 in Banjara Hills is a hub for luxury fashion, making it a perfect fit for Amaris. After several trips and exploring options, this location just felt right.