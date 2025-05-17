5Ws & more of Karachi Bakery

I didn’t study journalism in college, but I know this much — the basics are the 5Ws: Who, What, When, Where, Why. Let’s use that formula to understand the recent uproar around Karachi Bakery.

WHO

When you see the footage, you might guess it’s some folks from the orange one. But the party denied that the guys belonged to them. So maybe they were Sunrisers fans? Or just idiots. (I’d bet on the latter) They were shouting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, which means they do love the country. They were angry at Pakistan but weren’t entirely satisfied with how expertly India handled Operation Sindoor, so they took matters into their own hands. They didn’t have drones, MiGs, or tanks, so they set out on foot and sadly only reached Shamshabad.

And that’s where they found the enemy — hiding in plain sight, selling biscuits laced with sugar and maida. Honestly, if they were protesting against sugar and maida, I’d support them.

Some said the protestors were uneducated — not true. They know fifth class geography. They know Karachi is in Pakistan. Their education just stopped there. Because if they’d continued till sixth class, they’d know Karachi Bakery is an Indian brand, started by migrants from Pakistan after the Partition.

WHAT

They vandalised the signboard — specifically the word ‘Karachi’ — and demanded the bakery change its name because it sounded Pakistani. Now that they’ve sorted that out, I’m guessing they’ll move on to other serious national threats like Mysore Pak, which might be renamed ‘Mysore Hind’. My favourite restaurant, Pakka Local, could soon become Akka Local. Pakwan might have to go by Pak-lost, and before you know it, they’ll be out on the streets yelling, ‘Pakoras, go back!’ Maybe they’ll even ban chickens from shouting ‘pakak pakak’.