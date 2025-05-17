Cops bust fake documentation racket, six held in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police have arrested six persons for allegedly selling forged sale deeds, birth and caste certificates using outdated non-judicial stamp papers, counterfeit rubber stamps, and forged signatures.
According to Rachakonda CP G Sudheer Babu, the fake documents were being sold to land grabbers and fraudsters for substantial profits, resulting in serious civil disputes and legal complications for genuine individuals.
The arrested persons have been identified as Thota Venkata Bhanu Prakash, his wife Thota Sagarika, document writer Syed Feroz Ali (City Civil Court), Addaguduru Chandrashekar and his son Addaguduru Anil (a document vendor) and Md Jaleel. Seven other suspects from across the state are on the run.
On May 15, acting on credible information, the SOT LB Nagar team raided Saathwik Enterprises, located opposite the Municipal Office in Saroornagar, and arrested six persons involved in the illegal operation.
Investigation revealed that Bhanu Prakash and his wife had been operating Saathwik Enterprises for the past nine years. Initially, the firm prepared legal documents such as rental agreements, affidavits and sale deeds using genuine non-judicial stamp papers supplied by Syed Feroz Ali and Chandrashekar.
However, over time, Bhanu Prakash began procuring outdated and unused stamp papers at inflated rates from Ali and Chandrashekar.
Using chemicals like Rin Ala and thinner, he would erase existing details on the papers, forge rubber stamps and signatures of notaries, licensed vendors, medical professionals, and government officials, and create counterfeit sale deeds.
These fake documents were then sold for prices ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000 each. In the past year alone, around 280 forged sale deeds were reportedly created using stamp papers of various denominations.
Further investigation also revealed the racket’s involvement in fabricating birth certificates without requisite documents such as hospital discharge summaries or Aadhaar cards.
The police seized 190 bond papers of Rs 100, 198 bond papers of Rs 50, 157 bond papers of Rs 20, one bond paper of Rs 500, four Rs 20 empty stamp papers, 20 notary stamp papers, fake birth, caste, income certificates including rubber stamps of an assistant surgeon at NIMS, advocates and other officials.