Cops bust fake documentation racket, six held in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police have arrested six persons for allegedly selling forged sale deeds, birth and caste certificates using outdated non-judicial stamp papers, counterfeit rubber stamps, and forged signatures.

According to Rachakonda CP G Sudheer Babu, the fake documents were being sold to land grabbers and fraudsters for substantial profits, resulting in serious civil disputes and legal complications for genuine individuals.

The arrested persons have been identified as Thota Venkata Bhanu Prakash, his wife Thota Sagarika, document writer Syed Feroz Ali (City Civil Court), Addaguduru Chandrashekar and his son Addaguduru Anil (a document vendor) and Md Jaleel. Seven other suspects from across the state are on the run.

On May 15, acting on credible information, the SOT LB Nagar team raided Saathwik Enterprises, located opposite the Municipal Office in Saroornagar, and arrested six persons involved in the illegal operation.

Investigation revealed that Bhanu Prakash and his wife had been operating Saathwik Enterprises for the past nine years. Initially, the firm prepared legal documents such as rental agreements, affidavits and sale deeds using genuine non-judicial stamp papers supplied by Syed Feroz Ali and Chandrashekar.