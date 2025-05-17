Feeding Miss World: Taking a culinary peek

Thoughtful preparation and global palates

Speaking about the preparation and effort that went into designing the menu, Chef Priyanka Bhardwaj shares, “It was a rigorous exercise. The credit really goes to our enthusiastic team of chefs. This wasn’t just a top-down approach — everyone participated in the conceptualisation of the buffet. We dove deep into researching which countries the contestants were from and what cuisines they might prefer. Initially, we were excited to serve a lot of Indian food, but we quickly realised it’s not about what we like — it’s about what they would want to eat. That shifted our focus to creating a more internationally inclusive menu.”

The team even consulted their sister hotels to incorporate dishes beyond their in-house specialties. Chef Udai Handa brought in his expertise to enrich the menu with a wider range of Asian flavours.

“We also observed what guests were eating and adjusted the offerings in real time,” adds Priyanka. “If spice tolerance was low, we adapted marinades to make them milder. We’ve been serving fixed menus but are also accommodating individual requests. That’s something I’m particularly proud of,” the chef expresses.