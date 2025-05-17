Funjabi Punjabi at Sheraton Hyderabad a delicious trip to two cities

“This menu is like a road trip from Amritsar to Lahore. These two cities, though only 30 km from each other across the border, share a lot in terms of cuisine. Amritsar, on this side of Punjab, was traditionally more vegetarian, though now, non-veg is also popular. Lahore has always leaned more toward non-vegetarian dishes,” explained Chef Sidakpreet Singh Kalra, adding, “This trail or journey we created featured the street foods and traditional dishes from both cities — old-style recipes that you rarely find today. We prepared food in the traditional ways — open fire, coal fire, and slow cooking — to recreate that original flavour. So, the idea behind the menu is to amalgamate both the states, both the cities, and their flavours into one — unified under the umbrella of Punjabi cuisine.”

The lunch was essentially a traditional thali, offering a generous spread of dishes that took us on a flavourful journey through Punjabi cuisine. We kicked things off with the appetizers — Masar ke Kebab and Sarson Machhi Tikka. The kebab truly stood out with its unique taste and texture. Made from lentils, these kebabs had a distinct earthy flavour, a perfectly crisp exterior, and a soft, melt-in-the-mouth interior. It was a refreshing departure from the usual meat-based starters.