Funjabi Punjabi at Sheraton Hyderabad a delicious trip to two cities

It all began with a whiff of something familiar yet exciting — like the kind of aroma that instantly transports you to your grandmother’s kitchen, where every dish came with a story and every spice had a purpose. At Sheraton Hyderabad, that nostalgic feeling was carefully brought to life with ‘Journey of Flavours from Amritsar to Lahore’, a culinary celebration curated with precise care and 100% homemade charm by Chef Sidakpreet Singh Kalra.
“This menu is like a road trip from Amritsar to Lahore. These two cities, though only 30 km from each other across the border, share a lot in terms of cuisine. Amritsar, on this side of Punjab, was traditionally more vegetarian, though now, non-veg is also popular. Lahore has always leaned more toward non-vegetarian dishes,” explained Chef Sidakpreet Singh Kalra, adding, “This trail or journey we created featured the street foods and traditional dishes from both cities — old-style recipes that you rarely find today. We prepared food in the traditional ways — open fire, coal fire, and slow cooking — to recreate that original flavour. So, the idea behind the menu is to amalgamate both the states, both the cities, and their flavours into one — unified under the umbrella of Punjabi cuisine.”
The lunch was essentially a traditional thali, offering a generous spread of dishes that took us on a flavourful journey through Punjabi cuisine. We kicked things off with the appetizers — Masar ke Kebab and Sarson Machhi Tikka. The kebab truly stood out with its unique taste and texture. Made from lentils, these kebabs had a distinct earthy flavour, a perfectly crisp exterior, and a soft, melt-in-the-mouth interior. It was a refreshing departure from the usual meat-based starters.
Moving to the main course, the spread included Lahori Dal Gosht, Patiala Shahi Murg, Palak Paneer, Baingan Bharta, and Amritsari Chole, served alongside Bhune Pyaz ka Pulao, assorted breads, and sides like Dahi Balle and Mukka Pyaz.
Among these, Patiala Shahi Murg had a rich, regal gravy with aromatic spices and tender chicken, delivering bold flavours that lingered on the palate. The Amritsari Chole was spiced perfectly with a smoky undertone that elevated the humble chickpea. This paired wonderfully with the Bhune Pyaz ka Pulao, which complemented the curries beautifully with its subtle sweetness from caramelised onions and aromatic basmati rice.
To finish off, we indulged in a delightful dessert — Halwa Poori, where warm halwa was served on top of puri. “It is very native to Lahore, eaten for breakfast and lunch. In Lahore, it’s served with chole, while in Punjab, we eat it with seviyaan or kala chana. We’ve done a fun taco-style presentation where you fold the puri, dip it in seviyaan kheer, and eat,” said the chef. Following the chef’s suggestion, we rolled it up and ate it in the traditional homestyle way. The combination was heavenly — comforting and mildly sweet. We paired the meal with Gulabo Lassi, which was not overly sweet, instead striking just the right balance to end the meal on a refreshing note.
Ah, each dish melted in our mouths just like our grandmother’s recipes.