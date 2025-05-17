Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing gets Excellence in Anti-Narcotics Award

HYDERABAD: Commissioner of Police CV Anand, representing the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW), was honoured with the “Excellence in Anti-Narcotics Award” at the World Police Summit (WPS) held in Dubai from May 13 to 16. The award, presented at a ceremony at the Dubai Police Officers Club, was conferred by the WPS Committee.

The international recognition comes in acknowledgement of the proactive initiatives undertaken by the Hyderabad police to combat drug trafficking and substance abuse. These include rigorous enforcement measures, awareness programmes targeting students and the wider community, and sustained anti-narcotics efforts over the past three years within the city.

Anand attributed the achievement to the dedication and teamwork of his department, expressing his gratitude to all personnel involved.

Before the ceremony, Anand participated in a discussion addressing India’s ongoing battle against narcotics, particularly in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.