Savouring Italian summers at Ottimo

As the summer sun turned up the heat, Hyderabadis got a taste of Italian sunshine with Stagione Della Calda — a seasonally inspired a la carte table-top experience at Ottimo, ITC Kohenur. A delightful fusion of tradition and innovation, the menu offered a refreshing culinary escape straight from the coasts of Italy. Curated by Chef Apar Chatterjee, the special offerings showcased seasonal ingredients, bold yet balanced flavours, and a strong commitment to authenticity.

Fresh, light & flavourful

“Italian cuisine in summer is all about freshness — ripe tomatoes, fragrant basil, crisp vegetables, and a touch of citrus. We’ve created a menu that celebrates these elements while keeping things light, colourful, and nourishing,” shares Chef Apar.

Our evening began with a refreshing surprise — Thé di Pomodoro, a light, crisp tomato tea. A modern twist on the traditional consommé, this elegant brew proved to be a perfect summer aperitif. “Tomatoes are a staple ingredient during the summer months in Italy. We wanted to capture the essence of Italian summers through this tomato tea,” the chef explained.

Next came Burrata Con Pomodoro Antico E Peperoni Arrosto — fresh burrata cheese paired with heirloom tomatoes, arugula, roasted peppers, mint, and toasted pine nuts. It was a symphony of textures and flavours — creamy, crunchy, cool, and aromatic.

We then explored the vibrant Carpaccio di Gamberi — delicate slices of poached prawn wrapped around fresh ricotta, served in a pool of melon gazpacho. A dish that truly awakened our senses.