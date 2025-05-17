Solid waste chokes sewage lines in Hyderabad; warning issued

Hyderabad

On Friday, a special drive was conducted to remove the silt in the pipelines which was obstructing sewage flow, resulting in the overflow on roads.
While attending to sewage overflow in Malakpet and Nalgonda intersections, the HMWSSB workers were shocked to find blankets, bed sheets, clothes, plastic items and other solid materials in the manholes.
HYDERABAD: Officials of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) were shocked to discover blankets, bedsheets, clothes, plastic items and other solid materials in the manholes at Malakpet and Nalgonda crossroads. This follows sewage overflow complaints, prompting authorities to desilt the sewage pipelines in the area.

On Friday, a special drive was conducted to remove the silt in the pipelines which was obstructing sewage flow, resulting in the overflow on roads. Solid waste was removed using jetting machines.

Meanwhile, the officials have warned that if anyone throws solid waste into manholes, strict action will be taken against them. The officials stated that hotels, bakeries, food courts, commercial buildings and multi-storied complexes are connecting their sewage pipelines directly to the HMWSSB sewage network, resulting in food and waste materials entering manholes.

