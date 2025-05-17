Traffic diversions in Hyderabad for BJP’s Tiranga Rally

HYDERABAD: In view of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Tiranga Rally scheduled for Saturday, Hyderabad Traffic Police will enforce traffic diversions between 5.30 pm and 7.30 pm to ensure smooth movement and public safety.

The rally will proceed from the Ambedkar Statue at Tank Bund to the M-47 Patton Tank near Children’s Park in Tank Bund. As a result, traffic restrictions will be implemented at key junctions along the route.

At Ambedkar Statue Junction, traffic from Secretariat Junction towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted towards Liberty, while vehicles coming from Liberty towards Upper Tank Bund will be redirected to Telugu Talli.

At Sailing Club Junction, traffic from Karbala Maidan towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at the Sailing Club towards Kavadiguda. Vehicles coming from DBR Mills towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted towards Goshala and Kavadiguda.

The junctions, including Iqbal Minar and VV Statue, are also expected to experience heavy congestion. Commuters are advised to avoid these areas and plan alternative routes.