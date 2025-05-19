Hyderabad

Short circuits & careless smoking major causes of fire in Telangana

Between January 1, 2015, and the present, the state reported 12,406 fire accidents due to careless smoking and 7,625 incidents due to electric faults.
HYDERABAD: In Telangana, electric short circuits and careless smoking have emerged as the leading causes of fire accidents over the past decade.

According to official data, between January 1, 2015, and the present, the state reported 12,406 fire accidents due to careless smoking and 7,625 incidents due to electric faults. These fire accidents have claimed61 lives so far.

During this period, the Telangana Fire department received a total of 27,232 fire-related calls from across the state.

In 2015 alone, 2,814 fire accidents were reported due to careless smoking, while 1,164 incidents were attributed to electrical origins.

