Archana Kochhar: Every thread carries a story

When one thinks of a beauty pageant, the first image that often comes to mind is the fashion show — an elegant spectacle that captures the attention of audiences across the globe. It’s not just about the models who walk the runway but also about the outfits they wear, which speak volumes about creativity, culture, and craftsmanship.

With the 72nd Miss World being the talk of the town, CE ventured behind the scenes to explore the fashion dimension of the pageant. Outfits, after all, are more than fabric — they are expressions of identity, pride, and artistry. Adding a deeply Indian essence to this global platform is designer Archana Kochhar, who helmed the creation of over 240 outfits for the fashion and talent segments of the event. In an exclusive conversation, she shares her journey, inspirations, and the craftsmanship that brought these ensembles to life.

Tell us about the designs you created for Miss World.

The designs are a heartfelt tribute to India — its heritage, its artistry, and, most importantly, the hands that craft each piece. Every look tells a story rooted in our culture, reimagined in contemporary silhouettes suitable for a global audience.

How many outfits did you design in total?

We created around 240 outfits — each one a celebration of heritage, hard work, and identity.