Behind the perfect display: When Hyd youngsters learnt the art of visual merchandising

It’s not every day that a fashion institute in Hyderabad becomes the meeting point for global expertise and local ambition. But that’s exactly what happened at the Himayatnagar branch of the New York Institute of Fashion (NIF Global) recently, as students gathered in a workshop room, with their notebooks ready and eyes wide with excitement. Their guest? Sarah Manning — an expert in visual merchandising whose work has graced the windows of Harrods, Selfridges, Nespresso and Triumph.

“This is my first time in Hyderabad,” she said with a genuine smile. “I’ve been to a few other places in India like Mumbai, Indore, Delhi, and Jaipur, but I’m really enjoying my time here. I got a brief tour last night and I’m looking forward to seeing more of the city,” Sarah continues.

Her excitement about the opportunity to interact with young Indian talent was evident, and she also spoke about how the visual merchandising landscape had changed over the years, especially after the pandemic. “It’s been an interesting journey, especially since COVID. My work has shifted drastically, with more online consultancy and courses.