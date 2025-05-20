Behind the perfect display: When Hyd youngsters learnt the art of visual merchandising

It’s not every day that a fashion institute in Hyderabad becomes the meeting point for global expertise and local ambition. But that’s exactly what happened at the Himayatnagar branch of the New York Institute of Fashion (NIF Global) recently, as students gathered in a workshop room, with their notebooks ready and eyes wide with excitement. Their guest? Sarah Manning — an expert in visual merchandising whose work has graced the windows of Harrods, Selfridges, Nespresso and Triumph.
“This is my first time in Hyderabad,” she said with a genuine smile. “I’ve been to a few other places in India like Mumbai, Indore, Delhi, and Jaipur, but I’m really enjoying my time here. I got a brief tour last night and I’m looking forward to seeing more of the city,” Sarah continues.
Her excitement about the opportunity to interact with young Indian talent was evident, and she also spoke about how the visual merchandising landscape had changed over the years, especially after the pandemic. “It’s been an interesting journey, especially since COVID. My work has shifted drastically, with more online consultancy and courses.
India, with its growing economy, is an untapped area for digital merchandising — offering immense opportunities,” she explained, adding, “Visual merchandising is all about product presentation, creating inspiration and entertainment for customers. It’s not just about enhancing the shopping experience, but also boosting commercial sales.”
For the students at NIF Global, Sarah’s workshop was a treasure trove of insight. “Visual merchandising isn’t just about arranging products; it’s about telling a story,” she stated, giving the students a behind-the-scenes look at the art of retail displays. “I always feel that today, brands with an interesting story or strong ethos are more aspirational. Whether it’s big names or small independents, they should use their shop window to highlight what sets them apart,” she noted.
Sarah’s career began with a two-week work placement at Harrods, which she described as the turning point in her journey. “My work experience at Harrods really opened my passion up for the industry. I worked with some amazing people, implemented shop windows, dressed mannequins on the shop floor and just the whole environment of Harrods. I fell in love with the whole subject,” she recalled.
But in the workshop, it wasn’t just about creativity. Sarah also focused on strategy and some key points that business owners should follow. She said, “I’d say, always make sure your shop window has eyeline height — so your customer’s eye naturally lands where you want it to. Don’t overload it with too many products; just stick to one clear theme. Good lighting matters. And try linking it to your online space — QR codes, AR touchpoints — they all help make the experience more immersive and memorable.”
One piece of advice Sarah gave to the students — “It’s also very important that you are able to get some practical work experience because all of that is where you truly learn this trade.”