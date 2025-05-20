HYDRAA clears encroachments in Kukatpally and Dollar Hills

HYDERABAD: HYDRAA on Monday cleared encroachments spread over nine acres in a Kukatpally HMDA layout at Hydernagar. Under tight police security, illegal structures on residential plots, internal roads and parks were demolished. Officials said one NDS Prasad had allegedly encroached on 79 plots using an unregistered agreement, erased boundary markings and was collecting over Rs 50 lakh in monthly rent despite a court ruling against him.

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath, after inspecting the site last week, confirmed the encroachments and ordered immediate demolition.

In a separate operation, HYDRAA officials razed illegal constructions in Dollar Hills, Puppalaguda, under Manikonda municipality limits. Plot owners had complained of unauthorised buildings on roads and parks. Ranganath called both parties for a hearing and verified court-submitted documents.

Officials said realtor Santosh Reddy and associates had developed 30 acres of a 60-acre land parcel in Narsingi into Dollar Hills in 1998, with 80% plots sold. Later, they allegedly merged the remaining land with layout plots and sold it as agricultural land to a builder. The case has been in court since 2016.