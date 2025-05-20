Locals down shutters to pay respects for Hyderabad fire accident victims

HYDERABAD: A day after the fire that claimed the lives of 17 people, shops in the area around the building remained closed on Monday as a mark of mourning. Neighbours and local jewellers near Charminar gathered quietly, recalling the victims and sharing memories of those lost.

Harikishan, a 68-year-old resident of Charminar, described the tragedy as unprecedented. “This might be the first time that 17 members of a single family have died in one fire incident in Hyderabad. We’ve never seen anything like it,” he said. Among the victims was a woman who perished along with her children in the blaze.

Manik Chand Agarwal, a long-time friend of the deceased Prahlad Modi, said he had known the family for four decades. “I also knew Prahlad Modi’s father, Poonam Chand,” he said, pausing to reflect on the personal loss.

Another local raised concerns about the lack of basic fire safety measures in shops around the Charminar area. “There are no precautions in place. Authorities need to act,” he said.

In recent years, the use of air conditioners in cramped commercial and residential spaces has increased, often without corresponding safety provisions. Rooms packed with materials—yet missing fire extinguishers—have become commonplace. Poor storage and neglected maintenance further compound the risk, he said.

Speaking to TNIE, South Zone DCP Sneha Mehra said that a panchanama (inquest) would be conducted now that the last rites have been completed. “Only then can we assess the loss and determine further steps,” she stated.

A fire official confirmed that AC compressors and an electric meter had burned in the incident. “But as of now, we cannot pinpoint the exact cause or origin of the fire,” the official said.

In the meantime, the building has been sealed and cordoned off by police. A picket has been deployed to secure the site. A police official from the Hyderabad commissionerate confirmed that family members were also present at the scene to recover valuables from the house.