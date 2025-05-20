Natsukuru: A celebration of Japan in Hyderabad

Cultural melange under one roof

Spanning 5,000 sqft, the NaRa Japan Hub transformed into a cultural canvas. From intricate origami workshops to a guided tour of the in-house Japanese Doll Museum, the event offered a fully immersive experience. Traditional artifacts such as kimono outfits, gogatsu dolls, Japanese kites, and the miyoshi corner were on display — each echoing the elegance and symbolism of Japanese heritage.

“I loved the hub tour,” shared Karthikeya, a student from BVRIT. “The detailed explanation about the dolls and puppets was fascinating. Where else do you get to learn so much about these intricate crafts?” he added.

“Our idea was to blend the charm of traditional crafts like origami with modern Japanese pop culture — especially anime, which is hugely popular in India,” said organiser Badrinath Prashanth. “We had been planning this collaboration with THAC for a month, and the turnout and enthusiasm proved it was worth every effort,” he expressed.

The event opened with a warm welcome and introductions from the hosting organisations. Prashanth highlighted NaRa Japan Hub’s mission to promote Indo-Japanese cultural exchange through language, art, and skill-building. THAC coordinator Vicky followed with an introduction to their work and vision to make anime a mainstream cultural interest in Hyderabad.

Soon after, the Japanese Language Quiz, led by native trainer Hidetsugu Taguchi, energised the room. The quiz, structured into four progressive levels, tested participants on everything from daily expressions to classical vocabulary. Winners received exclusive anime merchandise, including posters, Osaka Expo stationery, and other coveted Japanese collectibles.