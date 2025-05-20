Natsukuru: A celebration of Japan in Hyderabad

The NaRa Japan Hub in Kondapur came alive with vibrant energy and cross-cultural camaraderie as it hosted ‘Natsukuru’, a unique Indo-Japanese event organised in collaboration with The Hyderabad Anime Club (THAC). The event brought together anime enthusiasts, origami lovers, and culture aficionados under one roof — united by curiosity and a shared appreciation for Japanese tradition and pop culture.
The name ‘Natsukuru’, meaning ‘summer is coming’ in Japanese, symbolised the transition from spring to summer — a season of renewal and celebration in Japan. True to its name, the event embraced both traditional and contemporary facets of Japanese culture, attracting over 45 participants aged between six and their 40s. Attendees included students, young professionals, and members of Hyderabad’s Japanese community.
Cultural melange under one roof
Spanning 5,000 sqft, the NaRa Japan Hub transformed into a cultural canvas. From intricate origami workshops to a guided tour of the in-house Japanese Doll Museum, the event offered a fully immersive experience. Traditional artifacts such as kimono outfits, gogatsu dolls, Japanese kites, and the miyoshi corner were on display — each echoing the elegance and symbolism of Japanese heritage.
“I loved the hub tour,” shared Karthikeya, a student from BVRIT. “The detailed explanation about the dolls and puppets was fascinating. Where else do you get to learn so much about these intricate crafts?” he added.
“Our idea was to blend the charm of traditional crafts like origami with modern Japanese pop culture — especially anime, which is hugely popular in India,” said organiser Badrinath Prashanth. “We had been planning this collaboration with THAC for a month, and the turnout and enthusiasm proved it was worth every effort,” he expressed.
The event opened with a warm welcome and introductions from the hosting organisations. Prashanth highlighted NaRa Japan Hub’s mission to promote Indo-Japanese cultural exchange through language, art, and skill-building. THAC coordinator Vicky followed with an introduction to their work and vision to make anime a mainstream cultural interest in Hyderabad.
Soon after, the Japanese Language Quiz, led by native trainer Hidetsugu Taguchi, energised the room. The quiz, structured into four progressive levels, tested participants on everything from daily expressions to classical vocabulary. Winners received exclusive anime merchandise, including posters, Osaka Expo stationery, and other coveted Japanese collectibles.
Origami and discovery
Participants were split into two groups for parallel activities. One group engaged in the meditative art of origami under the guidance of trainer Rajendra Kumar, learning to fold butterflies and swans while exploring the calming discipline behind each crease. “Origami is not just an art; it’s a mental discipline that’s deeply calming,” Rajendra noted.
The second group embarked on a guided cultural tour of the NaRa Japan Hub, led by Hidetsugu and Prashanth. Attendees learned about Japanese dolls, seasonal customs, food culture, and climate cycles. The mini museum’s attention to detail and immersive storytelling left many participants awestruck.
After a brief snack break — where guests mingled, swapped anime recommendations, and formed new friendships — the groups switched activities. The anime quiz resumed with gamified challenges, leaderboard scoring, and lively engagement. Participants enthusiastically guessed characters, voice actors, and show references, creating an atmosphere of spirited competition.
As the day drew to a close, the energy soared during the anime karaoke session. What began as individual performances quickly evolved into a group singalong of soulful Japanese melodies and high-energy theme songs. Laughter and music filled the air, capping off the day on a joyful note.
In their closing remarks, NaRa Japan Hub founders B Naganath and B Rama Bhadra expressed heartfelt gratitude, saying, “This is exactly why we exist — to bring people together through the shared joy of culture. Whether through language, art, or music, we believe in building friendships and learning from one another.”