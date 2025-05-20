Praveen Kandregula: Crafting cinema with heart

He brought a refreshing twist to Tollywood with his breakout film Cinema Bandi and now with Subham. Filmmaker Praveen Kandregula is known for weaving everyday life into stories with heart and realism. An engineer by degree but a storyteller at soul, his passion for cinema was sparked way back in his school days. In an exclusive chat with CE, he opens up about his journey, inspirations, and everything in between.

Excerpts

Tell us about your film Subham.

Raj Nidimoru sir, the creative producer, called me. By then, they had already developed quite a bit. I was busy with my next film Paradha when I got the offer. Once my shoot was wrapped, my direction department and I began working together on the script. We spent about six months on it.

We had a dedicated script room, with colourful posters and a big flowchart pinned across the walls — just full of ideas. Raj sir’s guidance really helped us during this phase. We also did a lot of auditions.

How was Samantha’s first production experience for you?

It was beautiful. She wanted to make a clean, classy comedy. She was involved in the script, and we had workshops with her. She gave some great inputs to the actors — on how to perform, how to deliver certain emotions. It was a very personal film for her. She wanted to share a beautiful message about husband-wife relationships, conveyed in a subtle, organic way. She’s also very chill as a producer — happy on set, and gives us the creative freedom we need. Our mindsets matched, even during scripting and editing stages. She was involved in everything. Definitely one of the coolest producers I’ve worked with.