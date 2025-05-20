Telangana man bites off woman’s finger during dispute over rent, chit fund money

HYDERABAD: In a fit of rage during a heated argument, a man allegedly bit off a woman’s right index finger in Madhura Nagar on Saturday evening. The incident came to light after the victim’s daughter, Shiva Kumar Sujitha, lodged a complaint with the police on Sunday.

According to Sujitha, Mamatha had stayed in their house on rent for three years. During her stay, Mamatha referred Supriya to the penthouse. The owners agreed, and Supriya moved in while Mamatha vacated in April.

Mamatha had deposited Rs 25,000 towards rent and promised to pay the remaining Rs 30,000 towards a chit fund subscription on May 20. Meanwhile, Supriya too vacated the house without paying Rs 5,000 in rent. She reportedly assured the houseowner that she would clear the dues within a week, with Mamatha standing as surety.

Accused inebriated: Family

On May 17, Mamatha called Sujitha’s phone, which was answered by Sujitha’s mother. Soon after, Mamatha and her husband, Hemanth, came to the house and confronted the family. Hemanth allegedly hit Sujitha and her brother in the stomach.

When Sujitha’s mother intervened, Hemanth bit off her right index finger, which was severed and fell. The family claimed Hemanth was in an inebriated state at the time of the assault. The police have registered a case under Sections 118(2), 351(2), 292 and 79 read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).