Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy’s helicopter makes emergency landing in Kodad due to bad weather

HYDERABAD: Due to inclement weather and moderate rainfall, the helicopter carrying Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy made an emergency landing in Kodad, located in Nalgonda district, on Wednesday.

The minister had taken off from Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad and was en route to Mellacheruvu to conduct a review of the MBC Lift Irrigation Scheme. However, due to moderate rain in the Kodad area, the helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing as per the advice of concerned officials. Rain was reported in Kodad and several other parts of the state.