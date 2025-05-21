Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy’s helicopter makes emergency landing in Kodad due to bad weather

HYDERABAD: Due to inclement weather and moderate rainfall, the helicopter carrying Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy made an emergency landing in Kodad, located in Nalgonda district, on Wednesday.
The minister had taken off from Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad and was en route to Mellacheruvu to conduct a review of the MBC Lift Irrigation Scheme. However, due to moderate rain in the Kodad area, the helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing as per the advice of concerned officials. Rain was reported in Kodad and several other parts of the state.
The Meteorological Department has predicted the possibility of a severe storm in Hyderabad during the afternoon and night.
Severe rainfall has also been forecast for areas including Yadagirigutta, Bhongir, Mahabubabad, Warangal Rural, Jangaon, Rangareddy, and Sangareddy within the next two hours.
Heavy rainfall is likely to occur in various parts of Hyderabad over the next two hours, including Shamshabad, Aramghar, Chandrayangutta, Pahadi Sharif, Attapur, Rajendranagar, Tolichowki, Shaikpet, Mehdipatnam, Langer House, Narsingi, Bandlaguda Jagir, Gachibowli, Nanakramguda, Serilingampally, Patancheru, BHEL, Madinaguda, Kondapur, and Miyapur.