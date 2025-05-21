Spotting hidden thyroid issues

It often starts quietly — just a sense of fatigue that refuses to go away, even after a full night’s sleep. You blame it on work stress or ageing. Then comes unexpected weight gain, or maybe hair thinning, dry skin, or that restless feeling that makes it hard to sit still. For many, these scattered symptoms are brushed off. But ahead of World Thyroid Day on May 25, doctors are reminding people that these could all be signs of one sneaky culprit: thyroid dysfunction.

Thyroid disorders tend to have non-specific or very common symptoms that can be easily mistaken for other health complaints. “Thyroid disorders often have common symptoms like fatigue, weight changes, hair loss, mood swings and irregular periods that people usually attribute to stress, poor sleep or ageing,” says renowned homeopath and Padma Shri awardee Dr Mukesh Batra, who is also the founder and chairman emeritus, Dr Batra’s® Healthcare. That is why clinical alertness and thorough assessment become extremely critical due to the subtle onset of thyroid dysfunction.