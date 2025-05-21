Spotting hidden thyroid issues

It often starts quietly — just a sense of fatigue that refuses to go away, even after a full night’s sleep. You blame it on work stress or ageing. Then comes unexpected weight gain, or maybe hair thinning, dry skin, or that restless feeling that makes it hard to sit still. For many, these scattered symptoms are brushed off. But ahead of World Thyroid Day on May 25, doctors are reminding people that these could all be signs of one sneaky culprit: thyroid dysfunction.
Thyroid disorders tend to have non-specific or very common symptoms that can be easily mistaken for other health complaints. “Thyroid disorders often have common symptoms like fatigue, weight changes, hair loss, mood swings and irregular periods that people usually attribute to stress, poor sleep or ageing,” says renowned homeopath and Padma Shri awardee Dr Mukesh Batra, who is also the founder and chairman emeritus, Dr Batra’s® Healthcare. That is why clinical alertness and thorough assessment become extremely critical due to the subtle onset of thyroid dysfunction.
According to Dr Raman Boddula, senior consultant endocrinologist, Yashoda Hospitals, Secunderabad, the confusion comes from how thyroid issues manifest differently based on whether the gland is underactive or overactive. “Nervousness, impatience, heat intolerance, perspiration, tremors, rapid heartbeat, weight loss despite increased appetite, and occasionally, changes in the eyes are all signs of hyperthyroidism. Fatigue, weight gain, cold sensitivity, dry skin, thinning hair, constipation, depression, and irregular menstruation are all signs of hypothyroidism,” he explains.
And while these symptoms might sound obvious on paper, they tend to creep in gradually, making it easy to miss the bigger picture, which is why special tests are conducted to detect whether you have thyroid or not. “The thyroid hormone has an impact on numerous bodily systems. An imbalance in it can result in general symptoms including mood swings, weight fluctuations, exhaustion, and temperature sensitivity. These symptoms can also coexist with other prevalent conditions like menopause, depression, or chronic fatigue syndrome. Without specialised testing, it is difficult to differentiate thyroid disease due to these similarities,” says Dr Raman.
The homeopathic treatment strategy is individualised based on the nature of the thyroid condition as well as the patient’s individual constitution. “In hypothyroidism, the remedies such as calcarea carbonica, graphites, or thyroidinum might be chosen to treat weight gain, cold intolerance, fatigue, and related emotional states. But in hyperthyroidism, remedies such as lycopus virginicus, natrum muriaticum, or phosphorus might be chosen to treat symptoms such as anxiety, heat intolerance, palpitations, and restlessness,” Dr Mukesh says.
He further adds, “However, remedy choice in homeopathy is never a case of one-size-fits-all; rather, it relies upon a comprehensive analysis of the patient’s physical complaint, emotional outlook, and all-around health picture. Simply put, homeopathy focuses on the individual and not the illness. That’s why, in addition to treatment, supportive lifestyle strategies are needed.”
According to the doctor, nutritional counselling corrects frequent deficiencies such as iodine, selenium, and zinc, essential for thyroid function, while patients are encouraged to eat a balanced diet and stay away from processed foods. Sleep hygiene and stress control are also crucial since both have significant effects on hormonal balance. Proper sleep, regular exercise, and relaxation techniques such as yoga or mindfulness accompany the treatment. “Homeopathy and lifestyle modifications, in combination, restore the body’s natural balance and promote long-term thyroid health,” Dr Mukesh advises.
Dr Raman also points out that women, particularly those in their 30s to 50s, are disproportionately affected by thyroid. “Thyroid diseases are more common in women, particularly middle-aged women, but they can also go undiagnosed because their symptoms might be confused with those of menopause or mental health issues. Patients with faint or weak symptoms might be disregarded or mistakenly blamed for other issues,” he says, further pointing out how 10% of individuals initially suspected of thyroid illness receive the wrong diagnosis or treatment — missing nodules or mistreating euthyroid patients — highlighting the critical need for comprehensive thyroid testing and expert evaluation.
Both experts stress the importance of paying attention. Dr Raman states that lifestyle variables like stress, poor food, or lack of exercise are frequently blamed for thyroid dysfunction symptoms like exhaustion, weight fluctuations, and mood swings. “Because these symptoms are widespread and nonspecific, this may cause a delay in diagnosis,” he says.
What can people do to avoid delayed diagnosis of thyroid issues, especially if their symptoms are confusing?
“The first and most critical step is awareness. People must be made to pay attention to their bodies and not dismiss persistent symptoms, even if they appear insignificant. Regular checkups at health centres, particularly for women aged over 30 and people with a family history of thyroid conditions, can result in early diagnosis,” underscores Dr Mukesh.
A healthy diet with sufficient iodine, selenium, and zinc intake, stress management through lifestyle modification, and early medical consultation are important too, he adds. “Homeopathy presents another preventive option by recognising patterns of imbalance prior to conventional measures becoming abnormal. The best method for avoiding delayed diagnosis and optimal thyroid health is through an integrative and proactive plan,” he notes.
Taking a moment to really listen to your body can make all the difference. When it comes to thyroid health, early awareness and a little extra care can help you avoid bigger issues down the line.