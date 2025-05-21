Telangana — a fairyland for global divas

Miss United States – Athenna Crosby
What I love most about Telangana is how it beautifully blends tradition with progress. On one hand, you have the Hitec City with major corporations and rapid development, and on the other, you have stunning historical landmarks. We visited the Thousand Pillar Temple and Charminar, and it was incredible. It’s like stepping between two worlds: the modern and historical, coexisting in perfect harmony. Wearing the traditional Indian attire was such a special moment. I felt like a princess in that long, beautifully embroidered dress with the odhani. And the bangles added just the right touch of ‘bling-bling’! But what truly amazed me was the saree. The attention to detail was unreal; it was folded 20 to 30 times just to drape it perfectly on me. Honestly, it’s an art form, and I have so much admiration for anyone who can wear it properly. I don’t know if I could do it myself! As for the food...I absolutely love Indian cuisine. I’m still adjusting to the spice, though! Coming from the US, we don’t usually eat very spicy food, but I’m getting there. I’ve especially enjoyed the peri-peri sauce, which is fiery and fabulous! The hospitality here has been extraordinary. Everyone has been so kind, warm, and gentle. Every time we leave the hotel, people are clamouring for photos and videos — I feel like the President! It shows how much love and excitement the people of Telangana have, not just for pageantry, but for all visitors. On the flight here, I started watching RRR. I didn’t finish it yet, but wow, it was chaos, it was intense, and it was absolutely entertaining. Coming from the entertainment industry in Los Angeles, I have a deep appreciation for the artistry. Tollywood is having such a big moment right now, and for a film to make it all the way to the Oscars in LA...that says everything. The production values are incredible. Indian cinema is in a league of its own. It is iconic, bold, and finally getting the global recognition it truly deserves.
Miss Panama – Karol Rodriguez
Everything here is simply beautiful. From the moment I stepped out of the airport, people welcomed us with such warmth. The Telangana government is doing an outstanding job, and every detail is exquisite. We visited the Thousand Pillar Temple and then Warangal Fort, and I loved immersing myself in the local faiths and learning about them; it made me feel truly special. I’m grateful that the organisers are guiding us through these experiences. The food is another highlight; I enjoy spicy dishes, and in Panama we also love heat, so I’m having a great time with the flavours here. Occasionally, the curry is a bit intense, but it’s always delicious. So far, my most magical moment has been at the Thousand Pillar Temple; the way we were received and allowed to experience the Hindu beliefs was unforgettable.
Miss Myanmar – Khisa Khin
This place is absolutely wonderful. It feels luxurious, and I’m so excited to be here. I absolutely loved wearing a traditional Indian dress! Exploring the surroundings and experiencing the culture has been such a joy. Being a part of Miss World truly feels like a dream come true.
Miss Albania – Elona Ndrecaj
I absolutely love Indian culture! It resonated with each one of us. I think we’ve had the opportunity to experience it in the best way possible. We’ve been on several tours and are truly immersing ourselves in everything, and I believe all the girls are really enjoying it. I admire the way people here dress; it’s beautiful to see a community preserving its traditions. Keeping culture alive is so important, and what you do here is truly amazing. We visited the Chowmahalla Palace and the Ramappa Temple — both were incredible. I’ve been able to connect with everyone here, and all the girls have been so kind to one another. I even went shopping at Charminar, but instead of buying, I was showered with gifts! People have been so warm and welcoming. I feel incredibly lucky to be here. I’m a big fan of travel and food, and this trip has been a perfect blend of both. Everyone is so kind, and I’m really looking forward to the rest of the tour. I also have many friends from India and love dancing. One moment that stood out for me was visiting the Ramappa Temple. It was deeply inspiring. I’ve been meditating for four years now, and being there took that experience to another level. Knowing about a culture is one thing, but being physically present and seeing it is a whole different feeling. It was a beautiful, soul-opening moment.
Miss Greece – Stella Michailidou
I absolutely love the culture here. Visiting different places and learning about your traditions has been a beautiful experience. We’re creating unforgettable memories every single day. I’m so excited to be here, connecting with people from all around the world and building new friendships. I feel incredibly grateful for this opportunity. The Indian outfits are stunning. I’ve never worn anything like them before! We even had a fitting session with designer Archana Kochchar, and the dresses were just amazing; they were so colourful, detailed, and beautifully crafted. I can’t wait to wear them for one of the upcoming dinners or events. As for the food, everyone warned me about how spicy it might be, but it turned out to be a pleasant surprise! My experience at Ramappa Temple was truly magical. The temple itself was charming, and we were fortunate to witness a traditional performance that gave us a deeper sense of the local heritage. I’m genuinely excited to learn more about these traditions. Fashion here is very advanced, and I’ve been amazed by how integrated technology is in every aspect...it’s something I haven’t seen as much back home. I can tell that India takes this pageant very seriously, and I love that because we’ve all worked so hard to be here. We’re giving it our all, and I’m so proud to be part of it.
Miss Venezuela – Valeria Cannavo
Everything here is truly amazing! Every corner feels like it’s filled with magic. We visited the Chowmahalla Palace for the opening ceremony and dinner, and it felt like stepping into a fairy tale. It was simply unforgettable. I also had the chance to visit the Thousand Pillar Temple, and as someone who loves history and culture, it was a dream come true. At Charminar, I received beautiful bangles; everything here is so vibrant and full of life. The people are incredibly kind and welcoming, and I feel so happy to be here. I absolutely love the fashion in India. It’s so different from what we have in Venezuela. Full of colour, texture, and grace. Wearing traditional Indian attire makes you feel shy at first, but also elegant and joyful. It’s truly an honour to wear something so meaningful. I had the chance to wear a saree back in Venezuela, and again here at the temple, and I just loved the experience. I’m very excited about the upcoming competitions. Back in Venezuela, I felt a little nervous, but now that I’m here, I’m enjoying every moment. I’ve been preparing for this since I was a young girl, and I believe being calm and happy is the best way to approach it. I also love trying new food, and Indian cuisine has been such a treat. I enjoy spicy dishes; the biryani and masala are absolutely delicious!
Miss Spain – Corina Mrazek
This entire experience has been absolutely amazing and unforgettable! It is something I will carry in my heart forever. A few days ago, we visited Charminar and the Ramappa Temple, and it was incredible to witness the rich culture of Telangana. The people were so warm and welcoming. One of my favourite moments was visiting Charminar. Even though I didn’t get the chance to buy everything I wanted, but the people were so kind. They came up to us and gifted us beautiful bracelets. That gesture meant a lot to me. The most important takeaway for me is how lovely and generous the people of Telangana are. I absolutely love wearing a saree. Now that I’ve worn one, I understand the power and elegance it brings, making you feel confident and proud. It’s also surprisingly comfortable. Wearing traditional attire is such a beautiful way to connect with a culture, and I truly admire the way people here dress with such grace. I’m not used to spicy food, but I’m trying my best! One dish that I tried at the hotel and really enjoyed is Chicken Tikka Masala.
Miss Ukraine – Maria Melnychenko
My experience here has been truly amazing. I absolutely love the people of Telangana...their kindness has touched my heart deeply. As we walked around, many people gifted me beautiful bangles, which I cherish. The architecture here is stunning, especially the Ramappa Temple. The light show there was breathtaking and unforgettable. Wearing a saree made me feel elegant, feminine, and truly beautiful; it was an incredible experience. Despite the ongoing war in my country, I am very proud to be here representing Ukraine. It’s heartbreaking that such terrible things are still happening in 2025, but I want to stand strong and show the world the strength and beauty of my homeland.
Miss Ireland – Jasmine Gerhardt
It’s been absolutely amazing so far. I had the honour of visiting Charminar, which was stunning, almost making you feel like you had stepped into a Persian movie set. I also had a wonderful shopping experience there. We were gifted bangles, pearls, and other beautiful items that hold deep cultural significance in the Pearl City. Another highlight was visiting the Ramappa Temple. I learned that it was built on a rock that floats on water, and I was fascinated by how such a remarkable feat of architecture was accomplished so long ago. It’s truly impressive. Hyderabad is a place more people need to discover...it’s a hidden gem. This entire journey has been such a beautiful experience, and I can’t wait to explore more of the city. The fashion here is absolutely gorgeous. I’m obsessed with it. Honestly, I’d love to wear a saree every day! The jewellery is exquisite; everything makes me feel incredibly feminine and elegant. I do know a few Bollywood movies, I also really like Shah Rukh Khan, who is incredibly impressive. I know his son, Aryan, quite well, and I think he’s a great artist with a promising future in Bollywood. I’m especially looking forward to the talent round, where I plan to sing, and I think that might give me an edge. I’m excited to showcase my passion and connect with people through music.
Miss Nepal – Srichchha Pradhan
Telangana is a lovely place, rich in heritage and home to beautiful fashion traditions. I was especially fascinated by the lac bangles, which are not only stunning but also a sustainable solution, which really resonated with me as an environmentalist. I found that aspect very meaningful. Visiting the Chowmahalla Palace was a highlight, and learning about its history and cultural significance was truly enriching. I also appreciated receiving a small book on local heritage, along with thoughtful gifts from the bangle shop. It’s those little touches that made the experience special. The people here are incredibly kind-hearted, and their warmth has made this journey even more memorable. As someone who deeply values heritage and culture, I’ve found Telangana to be a place full of knowledge and inspiration. I also had the chance to wear a saree designed by Archana Kochhar. It was an elegant experience, and I think you’ll see more of that in the days to come. To me, this journey is about more than just a pageant. It’s about exploring how we can understand and connect with the people of the world. I’m really looking forward to sharing that message.