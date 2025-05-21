Telangana — a fairyland for global divas

Miss United States – Athenna Crosby

What I love most about Telangana is how it beautifully blends tradition with progress. On one hand, you have the Hitec City with major corporations and rapid development, and on the other, you have stunning historical landmarks. We visited the Thousand Pillar Temple and Charminar, and it was incredible. It’s like stepping between two worlds: the modern and historical, coexisting in perfect harmony. Wearing the traditional Indian attire was such a special moment. I felt like a princess in that long, beautifully embroidered dress with the odhani. And the bangles added just the right touch of ‘bling-bling’! But what truly amazed me was the saree. The attention to detail was unreal; it was folded 20 to 30 times just to drape it perfectly on me. Honestly, it’s an art form, and I have so much admiration for anyone who can wear it properly. I don’t know if I could do it myself! As for the food...I absolutely love Indian cuisine. I’m still adjusting to the spice, though! Coming from the US, we don’t usually eat very spicy food, but I’m getting there. I’ve especially enjoyed the peri-peri sauce, which is fiery and fabulous! The hospitality here has been extraordinary. Everyone has been so kind, warm, and gentle. Every time we leave the hotel, people are clamouring for photos and videos — I feel like the President! It shows how much love and excitement the people of Telangana have, not just for pageantry, but for all visitors. On the flight here, I started watching RRR. I didn’t finish it yet, but wow, it was chaos, it was intense, and it was absolutely entertaining. Coming from the entertainment industry in Los Angeles, I have a deep appreciation for the artistry. Tollywood is having such a big moment right now, and for a film to make it all the way to the Oscars in LA...that says everything. The production values are incredible. Indian cinema is in a league of its own. It is iconic, bold, and finally getting the global recognition it truly deserves.