Understanding Cerebral Vision Impairment

Why it goes undiagnosed

“Children with CVI often experience other delays in development alongside their visual impairment,” states Dr Lokesh, adding, “So, other developmental milestones like rolling over and speaking may take precedence.” Only those specific issues are treated but to no avail, and any vision impairment continues to go unnoticed until the child begins school, where there is more visual demand.

“It is important for parents to recognise any delays in visual milestones within the first three months,” Dr Rebecca asserts, further noting, “If the child is unable to recognise faces, make eye contact or grab objects, they should be taken to a paediatrician.” From there, a child can be referred to a neurologist, who can then assess their birth history, MRI scans and visual behaviour to make a diagnosis.

Reducing the burden of CVI

It takes a village to raise a child, and once a child has been diagnosed with CVI, it requires a comprehensive team of medical experts to rehabilitate them — paediatricians, optometrists, neurologists, physiologists, special educators, behavioural therapists, speech therapists and more. “The first 1,000 days of a child’s life are when there is the most scope for improvement. In the critical period, that is, up to seven to eight years of age, we need to begin other therapies,” she explains.

The earlier the rehabilitation begins, the better — early intervention with an individualised, interdisciplinary approach is key to a child’s overall development.

Both doctors also emphasise the need for parent support groups. Rehabilitation is a long-term commitment and depending on the severity of the child’s impairment, it could take years for a child to reach a given milestone. In a world where disability is already so difficult to cope with, it is essential for parents to be kind and patient regarding their child. A support group can help them stay on track and remind them that they’re not alone.

Healthcare professionals and parents both play a crucial role in preventing and detecting CVI. Awareness and proper training among medical professionals — especially those involved in antenatal and neonatal care — are necessary to ensure the right call is made when any birth complications arise. New parents should also be educated on the importance of breastfeeding and the developmental milestones to anticipate. Such preventative measures are the first step to reducing the burden of CVI, so no child has to suffer.