Breaking silos and building futures with Viiveck Verma

When students feel lost or professionals face uncertainty, they often look for someone who not only listens but truly understands. For hundreds of entrepreneurs across India, that person has been Viiveck Verma. A seasoned mentor, impact-driven leader, and business builder, he is the licensee of TEDxHyderabad, an angel investor in over 35 startups and a strong supporter of 20+ social impact organisations. He currently serves as strategic advisor to Goonj, board member at the Centre for Sustainable Agriculture, president of SAHE, and director at Invisible Scars Foundation, which supports survivors of gender-based violence. He also mentors at institutions like IIM Bangalore’s NSRCEL, IIIT Hyderabad, and AIC (NITI Aayog).

Excerpts

What drew you to startups?

I began my career in 1988 as a sales professional and was lucky to be part of pioneering initiatives like India’s first call centre, early digitised maps in 1994, and the mobile phone launch with BPL. I was an intrapreneur long before I became an entrepreneur, executing 10 ‘first-of-its-kind’ projects within the corporate world. By 2015, I felt this was a space I truly understood — ideation, team-building, execution, and scale. So I began mentoring and investing full-time.