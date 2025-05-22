Chal Kya Raha Hai: A melange of quick wit, casual chaos, and all things absurd

Of course, not every joke lands the way it’s supposed to. He recalls one incident where the audience’s energy took a nosedive. “I once cracked a joke about astrology and ended up offending this one gentleman. He completely tanked the vibe for me — and the rest of the audience. He was probably a Scorpio,” he says, laughing.

But like most comics, Abhishek has developed the ability to shrug it off. “You just take a mental note and move on. The good thing about bad jokes is that no one remembers them. So you go home, write again, and keep at it. No point in taking it personally,” he states. His method is simple but consistent. “The idea is to jot down whatever you find funny, then keep writing and rewriting until you feel ready to test it on stage. Take the audience’s feedback, go back to the drawing board, and repeat. Comedy is all about the audience. You might love a joke, and they’ll stare blankly while your ‘mediocre’ joke leaves them in fits,” he quips.

He draws inspiration from comedians like Norm Macdonald, Sumit Anand, and Manik Mahna. About his co-performers, he says, “Samay is fearless. He doesn’t hesitate to push boundaries with his jokes. Praroop has some of the best act-outs in the Hyderabadi comedy scene right now — sharp and electric on stage.”