Designer Swathi Matam Showcases Contemporary Ikkat Couture

Tell us about the designs you showcased at Pochampally for the Miss World contestants.

For the Miss World fashion show in Pochampally, we showcased bold and unique Ikkat designs and styles not often seen in traditional presentations. We infused structured jackets, flowy coords, and contemporary cuts into handloom textiles. Our aim was to highlight the versatility of Telangana’s handloom fabrics, not just as ethnic wear but as global fashion statements. Every piece was carefully crafted through extensive brainstorming, thoughtful detailing, and a lot of love.

You’ve showcased Ikkat in such a stunning and refreshing way. Tell us about the creative process.

For me, Ikkat is more than a fabric; it’s a living art form. We worked hard to experiment with cuts and silhouettes that give the fabric a contemporary, global appeal while still honouring its traditional roots. There were multiple rounds of trials, deep design discussions, and creative fine-tuning. It was definitely a challenge, but watching it all come to life so beautifully made every bit of effort worthwhile. We used pure Ikkat, handwoven by skilled artisans. What made our collection distinctive was the use of bold and oversized motifs, something not typically seen in traditional Ikkat designs. We gave these large patterns a clean, modern finish, pairing vibrant colours with soft textures and structured silhouettes. The foundation was entirely handcrafted, yet the presentation was fashion-forward. It was truly a harmonious blend of Indian craftsmanship and global aesthetics.

We noticed some of your designs were worn by contestants during their visit to Yadadri Temple. Can you tell us more?

Absolutely. While we didn’t gift specific designs, the Miss World contestants who visited Yadadri Temple chose to wear traditional Telangana handloom sarees and lehengas from Myriti, our parent brand. It was an honour to have them represent our cultural heritage so beautifully during such a significant visit.