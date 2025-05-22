Designer Swathi Matam Showcases Contemporary Ikkat Couture

Does beautiful casuals made entirely from hand-woven Ikkat fabric seem unreal? What once seemed like a challenge is now a reality, thanks to brands like Taram and Myriti. It’s truly inspiring to see how traditional fabrics can be transformed into business casuals and elegant outfits perfect for office wear and parties alike. Designer Swathi Matam, who recently presented her creations to the 72nd Miss World contestants at a fashion show in Pochampally, shares her journey, creative inspirations, and the cultural essence behind her work.
Excerpts
Tell us about your passion for designing. How did it all begin?
Since childhood, I was never fully satisfied with the ethnic outfits available in stores. I often shared my dissatisfaction with my mother. Over time, I came to understand that this wasn’t just a preference; it stemmed from a deeper passion for design. One day, during a casual tea-time chat with my best friend, now my co-founder Mithul Shah, I shared this realisation. That moment sparked the birth of Myriti, a brand dedicated to ethnic Indian wear. My love for handloom fabrics was deeply influenced by iconic brands like Fabindia and further supported by my brother Mahendra Matam, whose creative insights and encouragement helped shape our vision. Mahendra joined us as co-founder of Taram, a sub-brand of Myriti, focused on casual and fusion wear. What we presented at Pochampally is a true reflection of Taram, a celebration of heritage, reimagined through modern design.
Tell us about the designs you showcased at Pochampally for the Miss World contestants.
For the Miss World fashion show in Pochampally, we showcased bold and unique Ikkat designs and styles not often seen in traditional presentations. We infused structured jackets, flowy coords, and contemporary cuts into handloom textiles. Our aim was to highlight the versatility of Telangana’s handloom fabrics, not just as ethnic wear but as global fashion statements. Every piece was carefully crafted through extensive brainstorming, thoughtful detailing, and a lot of love.
You’ve showcased Ikkat in such a stunning and refreshing way. Tell us about the creative process.
For me, Ikkat is more than a fabric; it’s a living art form. We worked hard to experiment with cuts and silhouettes that give the fabric a contemporary, global appeal while still honouring its traditional roots. There were multiple rounds of trials, deep design discussions, and creative fine-tuning. It was definitely a challenge, but watching it all come to life so beautifully made every bit of effort worthwhile. We used pure Ikkat, handwoven by skilled artisans. What made our collection distinctive was the use of bold and oversized motifs, something not typically seen in traditional Ikkat designs. We gave these large patterns a clean, modern finish, pairing vibrant colours with soft textures and structured silhouettes. The foundation was entirely handcrafted, yet the presentation was fashion-forward. It was truly a harmonious blend of Indian craftsmanship and global aesthetics.
We noticed some of your designs were worn by contestants during their visit to Yadadri Temple. Can you tell us more?
Absolutely. While we didn’t gift specific designs, the Miss World contestants who visited Yadadri Temple chose to wear traditional Telangana handloom sarees and lehengas from Myriti, our parent brand. It was an honour to have them represent our cultural heritage so beautifully during such a significant visit.
Did you get a chance to interact with the Miss World contestants? How was the experience?
Yes, we did, and it was a delightful experience. The contestants were genuinely awestruck by the designs. It felt incredible to receive such heartfelt appreciation from people representing so many different cultures and countries. It wasn’t just about fashion but about cultural exchange. That moment truly made it special for all of us.
Do you work exclusively with Ikkat and Pochampally weaves?
No, not exclusively. While Ikkat and Pochampally are central to our current collections, we also work with other weaves like Narayanpet and Jamdani. Our mission is to promote Indian handlooms, especially those from Telangana, and integrate them into everyday wear. We want to take these weaves beyond traditional contexts and showcase them on global fashion platforms.
How many weavers do you currently work with?
Right now, we collaborate with a small but dedicated group of artisans. Just a couple from each weaving cluster. Our approach is very hands-on and collaborative. We focus on building strong relationships with our weavers, understanding their strengths, and allowing them the creative space to innovate alongside us.
How do you communicate your creative vision to the weavers? Is it challenging?
I wouldn’t call it challenging. Instead, I would say, deeply engaging. We make it collaborative by speaking in their regional languages, sharing detailed sketches, and even producing small samples to ensure our vision is clear. It’s a joyful process of mutual learning and respect.