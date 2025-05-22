Three killed, one injured as car, DCM collide in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Three youngsters died and another was seriously injured after a car collided with a DCM vehicle at Kuntloor village at 5.45 am on Wednesday.

According to Hayathnagar police, the Skoda car was travelling from Pasumamula towards Kuntloor, while the DCM vehicle was coming from the opposite direction. The collision occurred near a curve opposite the AEGIS LPG bunk. Both vehicles were reportedly moving at high speed when they crashed head-on.

The deceased were Pinninti Chandra Sena Reddy, Chunchu Thrinadh Reddy and Chunchu Varshith Reddy. Another occupant of the car, Alimeti Pawan Kalyan Reddy, sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

Hayathnagar police have registered a case and launched an investigation.