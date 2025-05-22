Trek, bond, repeat at Indiahikes’ InTrek Club

What’s your idea of a perfect weekend escape? Let me guess; if you’re the adventurous kind, trekking has probably crossed your mind more than once. And if that’s the case, just tie those shoelaces, pack a backpack, and wander in the woods with a new trek club in town that you might want to add to your list — Indiahikes’ InTrek Club.
This Bengaluru-based trekking community has officially expanded its footprint to Hyderabad, and they’re off to a great start by already completing two hikes near Chilkur Forest Park. Sounds exciting? It gets better. CE spoke to Lakshmi Selvakumaran, who heads the Indiahikes’ InTrek Club, to get a behind-the-scenes look at what makes this club different.
“We believe trekking is still an emerging culture in India. Many people hesitate to take a step outdoors, and even when they do, it’s often not done mindfully,” Lakshmi shares.
Indiahikes isn’t new to the scene. It’s a trekking organisation that has been organising treks in the Himalayas since 2008. In fact, it was founded by Arjun Majumdar and Sandhya UC with one simple belief, ‘Everyone must trek.’ And the goal is to make trekking more accessible and meaningful. From then till now, they have grown organically into the largest trekking organisation in India.
“Indiahikes started the InTrek Club as a step towards the vision that everyone must trek, because trekking transforms lives. The club is a way to bring trekking closer to home, right into our own backyards,” says Lakshmi, adding, “We want to remove the roadblocks that stop people from stepping outdoors. Through this club, we’re encouraging experienced trekkers to introduce others to the spirit of trekking.”
The idea (InTrek) kicked off in Bengaluru and slowly expanded to Chennai. Hyderabad was a natural next step because of its growing number of trekkers already exploring the Himalayas with InTrek.
Since their launch in Hyderabad in April, the response has been overwhelming, expresses Lakshmi. “In just three weeks, we’ve crossed 500 members! We’ve already completed two hikes, one with 70 participants and another with 39 at Chilkur Forest Park,” she says, clearly thrilled.
“We’ve got weekend events planned till the end of June. It’s amazing to see people not just joining but also volunteering to host these treks,” she adds.
It may be the early days, but Lakshmi is optimistic, noting, “People here have shown so much enthusiasm and mindfulness. There’s a lovely sense of camaraderie among participants. Whether they’re first-timers or experienced trekkers, they’re coming together to explore areas in and around Hyderabad.”
The club has already built a vibrant community that includes seasoned Himalayan trekkers and curious locals looking to dip their toes into outdoor adventures.
While there are several trekking groups out there, InTrek stands apart in its philosophy. “One of the things that makes us incredibly sad and led us to start this club in the first place is the need for a more mindful way of trekking. By this, we mean people being loud on the trek, disturbing wildlife, not taking care of their safety, and littering,” Lakshmi points out.
So, their mission is to build a culture of responsible trekking, where respect for nature, safety, and silence is part of the experience. And the best part is that it’s the community members themselves who help shape and grow this culture. So, if you’re looking for a new way to explore your weekends, take a mindful walk in the woods with InTrek. Who knows? You might just find your tribe.
Trek trails near Hyderabad
Here are some beginner and expert-friendly treks recommended by Indiahikes:
Anantagiri Hills, Vikarabad
Bhuvanagiri Fort, Bhuvanagiri
Koilkonda Fort Trek, Koilkonda
Medak Fort Trek
Ahobilam Trek, Ahobilam
Mallela Theertham Trek, en route to Srisailam
Farahabad Viewpoint Trek, near Srisailam
Umamaheshwaram Temple Trek
Nallamala foothills