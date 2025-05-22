Trek, bond, repeat at Indiahikes’ InTrek Club

“We believe trekking is still an emerging culture in India. Many people hesitate to take a step outdoors, and even when they do, it’s often not done mindfully,” Lakshmi shares.

Indiahikes isn’t new to the scene. It’s a trekking organisation that has been organising treks in the Himalayas since 2008. In fact, it was founded by Arjun Majumdar and Sandhya UC with one simple belief, ‘Everyone must trek.’ And the goal is to make trekking more accessible and meaningful. From then till now, they have grown organically into the largest trekking organisation in India.

“Indiahikes started the InTrek Club as a step towards the vision that everyone must trek, because trekking transforms lives. The club is a way to bring trekking closer to home, right into our own backyards,” says Lakshmi, adding, “We want to remove the roadblocks that stop people from stepping outdoors. Through this club, we’re encouraging experienced trekkers to introduce others to the spirit of trekking.”