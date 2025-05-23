After 15 years, Gandhi, Ambedkar statues to shed their shrouds in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: For over a decade, three statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr BR Ambedkar and former chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy have stood shrouded in white cloth, their presence hidden in plain sight at the eastern entrance of the GHMC head office. Caught in a political tug-of-war since 2010, these statues, now weathered and neglected, are finally set to be relocated to a site more suited to their stature.

The GHMC Standing Committee, which met on Thursday under the chairmanship of Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, decided to move the statues to ensure their dignity is restored. As per the proposal, the statues of Gandhi and Ambedkar will be relocated to the landscaped pocket parks flanking the eastern entrance (mayor’s entrance) of the GHMC headquarters. However, no decision was taken on the new location for YSR’s statue. Following the relocation, the platform, currently home to the statues, will be redeveloped with a water fountain to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the area.

In a letter addressed to GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan earlier this week, the mayor noted that the statues hold deep cultural, historical and emotional significance for the people of Hyderabad, but their current state, wrapped in cloth and left in disrepair, undermines their legacy. She also held consultations with representatives of various GHMC unions, who supported the decision to shift the statues to more appropriate locations.

It may be recalled that the statue of Rajasekhara Reddy was installed in 2010 after the GHMC Standing Committee, then led by Congress’s Banda Karthika Reddy, approved it. Congress corporators argued that YSR deserved the honour for transforming Hyderabad into a city of international standards. However, TDP corporators strongly objected, insisting that national leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Dr Ambedkar should also be honoured alongside YSR.

In response, TDP corporators brought in statues of Gandhi and Ambedkar and placed them next to YSR’s statue. This move sparked another controversy, with Congress corporators accusing the TDP of insulting the legacy of Gandhi and Ambedkar by placing their statues near YSR’s feet, demanding their removal.

The statues have remained covered ever since. Now, after 15 years of political impasse and neglect, the GHMC hopes to resolve the long-standing issue with a respectful and aesthetic solution.