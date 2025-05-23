After 15 years, Gandhi, Ambedkar statues to shed their shrouds in Hyderabad
HYDERABAD: For over a decade, three statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr BR Ambedkar and former chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy have stood shrouded in white cloth, their presence hidden in plain sight at the eastern entrance of the GHMC head office. Caught in a political tug-of-war since 2010, these statues, now weathered and neglected, are finally set to be relocated to a site more suited to their stature.
The GHMC Standing Committee, which met on Thursday under the chairmanship of Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, decided to move the statues to ensure their dignity is restored. As per the proposal, the statues of Gandhi and Ambedkar will be relocated to the landscaped pocket parks flanking the eastern entrance (mayor’s entrance) of the GHMC headquarters. However, no decision was taken on the new location for YSR’s statue. Following the relocation, the platform, currently home to the statues, will be redeveloped with a water fountain to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the area.
In a letter addressed to GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan earlier this week, the mayor noted that the statues hold deep cultural, historical and emotional significance for the people of Hyderabad, but their current state, wrapped in cloth and left in disrepair, undermines their legacy. She also held consultations with representatives of various GHMC unions, who supported the decision to shift the statues to more appropriate locations.
It may be recalled that the statue of Rajasekhara Reddy was installed in 2010 after the GHMC Standing Committee, then led by Congress’s Banda Karthika Reddy, approved it. Congress corporators argued that YSR deserved the honour for transforming Hyderabad into a city of international standards. However, TDP corporators strongly objected, insisting that national leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Dr Ambedkar should also be honoured alongside YSR.
In response, TDP corporators brought in statues of Gandhi and Ambedkar and placed them next to YSR’s statue. This move sparked another controversy, with Congress corporators accusing the TDP of insulting the legacy of Gandhi and Ambedkar by placing their statues near YSR’s feet, demanding their removal.
The statues have remained covered ever since. Now, after 15 years of political impasse and neglect, the GHMC hopes to resolve the long-standing issue with a respectful and aesthetic solution.
GHMC PANEL APPROVES MULTIPLE PROJECTS
The GHMC Standing Committee, chaired by Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, approved 14 items and three table items at its meeting on Thursday. The committee deferred a proposal related to engaging agencies for the operation, maintenance and phased replacement of 5.5 lakh LED streetlights and the Centralised Control and Monitoring System (CCMS). The project, proposed for seven years (extendable by two), includes the installation of new LED lights and a monitoring dashboard, covering all associated infrastructure.
The members also considered whether to enter a fresh agreement with EESL under revised terms. The issue will be taken up in the next meeting. The committee dropped the proposal for a Level-2 flyover from Ram Nagar to Bagh Lingampally. It may be reconsidered later along the approved alignment near Hyderabad Chemicals and Pharmaceutical Works Ltd, Indian Hume Pipe Co. Ltd and Sarojini Devi Cricket Academy, properties already acquired for the project.
It also approved closing the construction of the four-lane bidirectional elevated corridor from Indira Park to VST Main Road, covering NTR Stadium Jn, Ashok Nagar X Roads, RTC X Crossroads and Bagh Lingampally Jn. The closure pertains to work already completed. Savings from the scrapped Phase-II flyover will be used to cover additional costs incurred in Phase-I, all within the sanctioned `426 crore.
The committee cleared the appointment of NEERI as the technical advisor for restoration of 11 tanks, including Durgam Cheruvu. NEERI will assess water and sediment quality and prepare a remediation plan. An MoU will be signed and a work order issued for `55 lakh. Also approved was administrative sanction for the construction of a two-lane bridge costing `5.95 crore, from Priyadarshini Park entrance in Lingojiguda to the area opposite Sharada Theatre.