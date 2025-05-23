DPRs for Metro Phase-2 (B) approved, with JBS hub, new corridors planned for Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) Managing Director NVS Reddy has said that the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for Metro Phase-2 (B) have been finalised and approved by the HAML Board on May 8 and are now under government review.

He said the DPRs include plans to develop JBS as an international hub, as directed by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. The proposed corridors, JBS-Medchal, JBS-Shamirpet and RGIA-Future City, span 86.1 km at a cost of Rs 19,579 crore.

The JBS-Medchal route will be a 24.5 km fully elevated corridor with 18 stations. The JBS-Shamirpet line will cover 22 km with 14 stations, 20.35 km elevated and 1.65 km underground near Hakimpet Airport.

The RGIA-Future City (Skill University) corridor will stretch 39.6 km, 1.6 km underground, 21 km elevated, and 17 km at grade, connecting RGIA to Skill University via Pedda Golconda and Raviryala ORR exits.

NVS Reddy said the DPRs were prepared in line with Central guidelines, Metro cost benchmarks in other states and Hyderabad’s traffic needs. Full details will be released once the state government approves the reports and forwards them to the Centre, he added.